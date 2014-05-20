EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with a rally in
high-growth names among Internet and biotech shares giving the
Nasdaq a gain of almost 1 percent.
Equities have been pressured recently, with the S&P 500
coming off its first two-week decline since January as investors
have become concerned about the economy's growth prospects.
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Monday, dented by a
sharp drop in pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca after it rejected
rival Pfizer's higher takeover bid.
AstraZeneca dived 11.1 percent after turning down
Pfizer's 55 pounds/share take-it-or-leave-it offer.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday
morning, snapping a four-day losing streak supported by gains in
Wall Street, while Yahoo Japan Corp 4689.T soared after dropping
its plan to buy mobile network operator eAccess Ltd from
SoftBank Corp.
However, gains were limited by expectations that the Bank Of
Japan may not ease policy further any time soon.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The yen held near a 3-1/2-month high against the
dollar and the euro on Tuesday, supported by diminishing
expectations of stimulus by the Bank of Japan as well as falling
U.S. and European bond yields.
The dollar traded at 101.48 yen, a day after falling
to 101.10 yen, its lowest level since early February -- briefly
breaking below its 200-day moving average at 101.25 yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Monday on profit-taking after hitting multi-month lows last
week, and on reduced bids from European traders following the
close of European markets.
Traders sold 30-year Treasury bonds after their yields hit
3.3 percent last Thursday, which marked their lowest since June.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries yields also rose after briefly
falling below 2.5 percent, which some view as a key technical
resistance level.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Platinum extended gains to a second session on
Tuesday as labour strikes at top producer South Africa continued
into a 17th week, disrupting supply of about 40 percent of
global output.
Gold held below $1,300 an ounce as a lack of major economic
data and significant developments in geopolitical tensions in
Ukraine kept investor interest muted.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Nickel on Tuesday extended gains from the day
before on supply concerns as Chinese consumers run down stocks
given a ban on Indonesian ore exports, while copper clung close
to two-month peaks on hopes China's financial reforms would
shore up its slowing economy.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
added 1.6 percent to Monday's 5.5-percent advance, moving
towards a 27-month peak of $21,625 tipped on May 13.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices rose to near one-month highs on
Monday as a weak dollar prompted buying a day before the June
contract's expiration, while Brent prices fell as slumping
global equities outweighed the impact of low Libyan output.
The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level in more than
three months against the yen, which is supportive for oil and
commodities priced in dollars.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)