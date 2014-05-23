EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher for the second straight
session on Thursday, led by small-cap stocks, while the Nasdaq
climbed on a rally in biotech shares.
The surge in biotech stocks extended the recent trend of
volatile trading. Small-caps and the so-called momentum names in
the Internet and biotech spaces have recently echoed the broader
market's direction, but moved in an outsized fashion, often
without specific news.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Thursday as
stronger miners on steadier China data and a rise in tobacco
stocks on deal-making hopes were offset by sharp declines in
firms including Royal Mail and AstraZeneca.
Miners were boosted by signs of stabilisation in the economy
of top metals consumer China, where the factory sector turned in
its best performance in five months in May, a private survey
showed.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a four-week
high on Friday morning, thanks to upbeat economic data in
Japan's two biggest trade partners, with the yen's retreat
rounding out an encouraging array of positive catalysts.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.0 percent to
14,475.90, pulling further away from a one-month low of 13,964
hit on Wednesday and briefly tapping levels not seen since April
25.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at one-week highs against the
yen and held its ground on the euro early on Friday, having
drifted up broadly after promising U.S. housing and factory
activity data gave Treasury yields a bit of a lift.
The dollar index last traded at 80.228 after edging
up 0.2 percent on Thursday. Against the yen, the greenback stood
at 101.79, not far from the overnight high of 101.82 and
well off a 3-1/2 month trough of 100.80 plumbed on Wednesday..
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Thursday
after stronger economic data on U.S. existing home sales and
factory activity lifted sentiment, while larger-than-expected
weekly jobless claims failed to spur safe-haven bids.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales increased 1.3 percent to an annual rate of 4.65 million
units in April, marking the second sales increase in nine
months.
COMMODITIES
PRECIOUS METALS
SINGAPORE - Palladium was steady near a 2-1/2 year high on
Friday and was headed for its best week in two months on supply
fears due to a prolonged strike in major producer South Africa.
Platinum was on track for its second straight weekly gain,
also on supply worries, while gold was headed for a flat week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London nickel looked set to pocket a 3.5 percent
weekly gain on Friday, building on the year's stellar advance
after a shutdown of Indonesian supply, while copper targeted a
flat weekly close following its push to two-month peaks.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange has
been the biggest gainer this week, trading at $19,710 a tonne by
0115 GMT as a burst of spot demand fights for limited supply
after Indonesia curbed ore exports in January. Prices are up
almost 42 percent this year.
OIL
NEW YORK - Global oil prices slid lower on Thursday after
Brent touched a 2-1/2 month high and traders took profit on a
rally that was driven by ongoing violence in Libya and positive
economic data in China and the United States.
Brent and U.S. oil prices surged on Wednesday after a U.S.
Energy Information Administration report showed crude stocks
fell by 7.2 million barrels last week. EIA/S
