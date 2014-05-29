EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped a four-session winning streak
on Wednesday to end just shy of a third straight record closing
high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.32 points or
0.25 percent, to 16,633.18. The S&P 500 lost 2.13 points
or 0.11 percent, to end at 1,909.78. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.99 points or 0.28 percent, to 4,225.08.
LONDON - Britain's top shares struggled to gain ground on
Wednesday, with GlaxoSmithKline falling after UK
authorities launched a criminal investigation into its
commercial practices.
The FTSE 100 closed up 6.28 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,851.22 points and is now just 0.6 percent shy of May's 2014
high.
TOKYO - - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a five-day
winning streak on Thursday morning as investors took profits on
the recent gains after sentiment was soured by a pullback in
U.S. shares.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 14,597.09 in
mid-morning trade. The benchmark index had gained for five
straight sessions as investors' appetite for equities has been
buoyed by strong U.S. economic data and China figures.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high
against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday,
having benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling
and further weakness in the euro.
Traders said month-end buying had also supported the
greenback, helping drive the dollar index as far as 80.581. A
break above 80.599, the April 4 peak, will take the index back
to highs not seen since mid-February.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
dropped to their lowest in nearly 11 months on Wednesday,
undermined by falls in the German bond market following weak
data and more month-end buying from institutional investors.
German 10-year Bund yields were down on
Wednesday at 1.337 percent. Yields fell after an unexpected
increase in German unemployment and a deceleration in the euro
zone money supply. The data reinforced expectations that the
European Central Bank will introduce further stimulus at next
month's meeting.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Thursday but was still near
its lowest in nearly four months, following a two-day sell off
from a stronger dollar and firmer global equities.
Spot gold was flat at $1,258.90 an ounce by 0030 GMT,
after losing nearly 3 percent in the previous two sessions. On
Wednesday, the metal hit $1,255.66 - its lowest since early
February.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - - London copper hovered near a three-month peak on
Thursday, underpinned as dwindling global stocks trigger a rush
for remaining supplies and by seasonally robust demand from
China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $6,940 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after closing down
0.2 percent in the previous session, when it edged to its
highest since March 7 at $6,970 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude fell more than $1 a barrel on
Wednesday as traders took profits ahead of a government
inventory report that is expected to show a build in crude
stocks, while Brent edged lower, propped up by geopolitical
tensions in Ukraine and Libya.
U.S. oil settled down $1.39 at $102.72 a barrel, and
Brent fell 21 cents to settle at $109.81 a barrel.
