EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 index climbed to its third record closing high in four sessions on Thursday as traders shrugged off data that showed the economy shrank in the first quarter and bet on improvement in the second quarter.

The S&P 500 gained 10.25 points or 0.54 percent, to 1,920.03 - a record close and a lifetime intraday high. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.56 points or 0.39 percent, to 16,698.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.87 points or 0.54 percent, to 4,247.95.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced to trade near a 14-year high on Thursday, with takeover speculation surrounding companies such as Smith & Nephew and Weir Group lifting investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher at 6,871.29 points, outperforming slightly lower benchmark indexes in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Trading volumes were just 39 percent of the index's 90-day daily average because of a public holiday in many European countries.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average extended gains into a seventh day on Friday, its longest winning streak since December, after another record close on Wall Street and strong Japan consumer prices lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 14,718.29 in mid-morning trade. The index has risen 1.8 percent for the week and gained 2.9 percent for the month

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen nursed modest losses early in Asia on Friday, having retreated from multi-month highs against the euro as investors booked some profit before the weekend.

The euro fetched 138.39 yen, off a four-month low of 137.98. Still, it was on track to end lower for a fourth straight week.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasury yields inched up from 11-month lows on Thursday as data showed the U.S. economy shrank for the first time in three years in the first quarter but did not alter the view of a solid rebound this spring.

The bond market also digested $29 billion of seven-year Treasuries supply, which drew average demand from investors. The last leg of this week's $95 billion in fixed-rate supply was sold at a 2.010 percent yield, the lowest since October.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday after a three-day losing streak but the metal was headed for its biggest weekly drop in two months as an improving U.S. economic outlook dented its investment-hedge appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,257.90 an ounce by 0021 GMT, but was not far from a 16-week low of $1,251.10 hit in the previous session. The metal is down nearly 3 percent for the week.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper prices on Friday were on track for their biggest monthly climb this year on peak seasonal demand from China, while London nickel was aiming for a fourth monthly gain as Indonesia's export ban drives demand for alternative supplies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 percent at $6,890 a tonne by 0103 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when it fell 0.9 percent. LME copper is up 3.7 percent for May - the biggest monthly advance since a 4.3-percent rise in December.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude prices rose on Thursday after government inventory data showed a sharp drawdown in gasoline that outweighed a build in overall crude stocks, while Brent edged up supported by the low Libyan output and the Ukraine crisis.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose 1.7 million barrels last week, but a strong start to the summer driving season drained gasoline inventories by 1.8 million barrels, far more than forecast, the Energy Information Administration reported.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)