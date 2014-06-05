EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday with the S&P
500 ending at a new record as investors brushed off
weaker-than-expected labor market data and focused on an
acceleration in services-sector growth.
But trading volume continued to be light as investors took a
wait-and-see approach ahead of the European Central Bank policy
meeting on Thursday and the U.S. government's May nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Wednesday,
weighed down by Tesco TSCO.L after the supermarket retailer
posted its biggest quarterly UK sales drop in 40 years.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE closed down by 0.3 percent, or
17.67 points, at 6,818.63 points.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks were choppy on Thursday, pulling
away from a brief foray to a two-month high in early trade, with
investors taking a breather from recent sharp gains ahead of key
events, including a U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The Nikkei .N225 was flat at 15,065.87 in mid-morning trade
after rising to a high of 15,141.14, the best mark since April
3.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong market to open flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro languished at four-month lows early on
Thursday with investors firmly sidelined as they waited to see
what measures the European Central Bank would implement to
tackle the threat of deflation.
The ECB is widely expected to cut all of its interest rates,
which would push the deposit rate into negative territory for
the first time. It is also seen offering longer-term loans
linked to further lending, but stop short of following the Bank
of Japan in launching large-scale asset purchases
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as
investors took profits from the recent rally, before Thursday's
highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting.
The ECB is expected to cut interest rates and announce other
measures to help stimulate growth in the region.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed near a four-month low on
Thursday, but faced a risk of more losses if the European
Central Bank meets expectations to cut rates, a move that could
strengthen the dollar and hurt bullion.
Spot gold had edged up slightly to $1,244.01 an ounce
by 0039 GMT. The metal is close to its 4-month low of $1,240.61
hit earlier in the week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Thursday, underpinned
by robust U.S. economic data and comments from China suggesting
it had warded off a slowdown in growth.
Shanghai copper prices calmed despite worries about a probe
into metals financing at China's third largest port.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was
little changed at $6,788 a tonne by 0132 GMT, after falling 1.2
percent in the previous session to its lowest in three weeks at
$6,760 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude ended lower on Wednesday as
hopes that a peace plan from Ukraine's president-elect might
help ease the crisis with Russian separatists cooled oil's
earlier rally.
Rising U.S. distillate stockpiles and weak distillate profit
margins in Northwest Europe also helped trigger the reversal by
crude futures.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)