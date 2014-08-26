EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 was unable to hold the 2,000 mark after moving above the milestone level for the first time on Monday, but still managed to close at a record high, buoyed by financials and biotechnology stocks.

The significance of the milestone was more psychological than fundamental, and it represents the high point of a nearly six-year rally that has boosted retirement accounts for Americans from Wall Street to Main Street, though the gains have largely benefited wealthier Americans. On a total-return basis the S&P 500 has more than tripled from its 2009 low hit during the financial crisis.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares rose sharply higher on Monday, with sentiment improving after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi raised expectations of further policy easing.

Draghi, speaking at a global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said late on Friday the bank was prepared to respond with all its "available" tools should inflation drop further.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday morning in choppy trade as investors took profits from the recent gains in exporters as the weak yen trend paused, but losses were limited with the market supported by resilient U.S. shares.

The Nikkei .N225 shed 0.3 percent to 15,561.25 in mid-morning trade after flirting with positive territory. The index is well above its 25-day moving average of 15,384.26. It is 2.6 percent below a 3 1/2-week high of 15,759.66 hit on July 31.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent at 0251 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro plumbed a one-year trough against the dollar on Tuesday as prospects for further easing by the European Central Bank weighed on the currency along with weak eurozone data and the resignation of the French government.

Faced with a host of negative factors, the euro dropped as low as $1.3178 before limping back to $1.3200.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained modestly on Monday in light trading in line with rallying European bonds on expectations the European Central Bank will use more stimulus to revive flagging growth in the region.

ECB President Mario Draghi said Friday the bank was prepared to respond with all available tools if euro zone inflation drops further. Investors took this to mean the ECB could start an asset purchase program or other stimulus measures, which would boost assets like stocks and bonds.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was barely changed on Tuesday and held near its weakest level in two months as a firmer U.S. dollar and rallies in equities undermined the metal's appeal as an alternative investment.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,277.40 an ounce by 0032 GMT, within sight of a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on Aug. 21. U.S. gold was flat at $1,278.10 an ounce.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper climbed to a three-week high as the market reopened after a holiday weekend on Tuesday, with signs of weakening in Europe's economy fanning hopes for fresh stimulus.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil edged higher on Monday, while U.S. crude fell in light trading, as support from geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya offset ample supplies and anticipated weak demand after a slew of disappointing economic data from the United States and Europe.

"Liquidity is down because of the holiday in London and the usual August vacation time, And while the market continues to see increasing geopolitical risk in Libya and the Russia, Ukraine situation, traders are more focused so far on concerns about slowing demand with the weak data from Europe and the United States," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, referring to a fall in new home sales and cooling services sector activity in the United States, and weak business sentiment in Germany.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)