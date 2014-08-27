EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday to lift the S&P 500 just a hair above the 2,000 mark, its first close above that milestone, after data that pointed to a brighter future for the economy.

Energy shares, which closely track the pace of growth, led the day's gain. The S&P energy index .SPNY rose 0.5 percent and ranked as the best performer of the 10 major S&P sectors.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose on Tuesday, with financial stocks outperforming, amid expectations of new economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE closed up by 0.7 percent, or 47.51 points, at 6,822.76 points - its highest closing level since early July.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday morning after U.S. shares extended their gains, while investors turned to to individual shares such as Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha 9107.T, after a report it would double its return on equity in the mid-term.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.1 percent to 15,531.90 in mid-morning trade after falling 0.6 percent on the previous day.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was up 0.1 percent at 0314 GMT.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - he dollar hovered just under a 13-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, with the euro still struggling amid expectations of further policy easing from the European Central Bank.

The dollar index .DXY rose as far as 82.698 after finally breaking above its Sept. 5 peak of 82.671. It was last at 80.670.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Tuesday, though prices on 30-year bonds fell as investors unwound some bets that the yield curve would continue to flatten.

Trading volumes were light with many traders out for vacation before a long U.S. holiday weekend.

The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened modestly after falling to five-and-a-half year lows on Monday on expectations that the European Central Bank may ease monetary policy as soon as next week.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Bullion was little changed on Wednesday, but strong U.S. economic data and expectations of more stimulus from the European Central Bank dragged on the metal as they boosted the appeal of the U.S. dollar and equities.

Gold XAU= was steady at $1,282.20 an ounce by 0038 GMT, having jumped about 1 percent on Tuesday on chart-based buying before paring gains. Prices hit a two-month low of $1,273.06 on Aug. 21 on speculation of an eventual increase in U.S. interest rates.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Wednesday after hitting a three-week high in the previous session on signs of growing strength in the U.S. economic recovery, although expectations of higher supply curbed gains.

Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods posted their biggest gain on record in July, helped by strong overseas demand for aircraft, and the underlying trend remained firm, pointing to brisk economic growth.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude rose on Tuesday as supportive U.S. economic data overshadowed concerns about slowed growth in other oil consuming economies and ample global oil supplies.

Brent crude futures settled lower and both U.S. and Brent finished off session peaks.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)