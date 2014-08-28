EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little-changed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 creeping up to another record closing high in a lethargic session, though a number of retail stocks traded heavily after reporting results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,122.01. The S&P 500 gained 0.1 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,000.12, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.02 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,569.62.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index climbed to its highest closing level in nearly two months on Wednesday, with oil and gas services company Petrofac buoyed by positive broker comments.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up by 0.1 percent, or 7.90 points, at 6,830.66 - marking its highest closing level since early July.

TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.34 percent at 15,482.27 on Thursday, while the broader Topix shed 0.38 percent to 1,281.08.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro clung onto modest gains early on Thursday, having snapped three straight sessions of declines as feverish speculation of an imminent round of easing by the European Central Bank cooled.

That prompted investors to trim very bearish euro positions, pushing the common currency briefly above $1.3200 from a near one-year low of $1.3152. It last traded at $1.3193.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday as European government bond yields continued to plumb record lows and month-end buying helped send 30-year Treasury yields to their lowest levels in over a year.

Bonds have gained since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last Friday that the bank was prepared to respond with all available tools if euro zone inflation dropped further. Investors took his comments to mean the ECB could start an asset purchase programme or other stimulus measures.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold rose for the third straight day on Thursday as the euro regained strength against the U.S. dollar and tensions between Ukraine and Russia burnished the metal's safe haven appeal.

Gold added $1.46 an ounce to $1,283.91 by 0026 GMT, moving away from a two-month low of $1,273.06 hit on Aug. 21.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper drifted in low volume trade on Thursday as markets awaited fresh signals on whether the European Central Bank would act to shore up a faltering economy that could drag on world growth and metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1 percent to $7,021.75 a tonne by 0043 GMT, after small losses in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures settled flat after choppy trading on Wednesday, following a report that showed declining U.S. gasoline demand in the world's top oil consumer and a build at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub.

Brent crude for October delivery rose by 22 cents to settle at $102.72 a barrel, after swinging by $1 between $102.05 and $103.07.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)