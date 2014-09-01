EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out a strong month on a quiet note on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting a modest gain to close at a record as the latest positive data helped extend a rally that had been briefly threatened by overseas concerns.

Since falling to a near three-month low on Aug. 7, the S&P 500 has risen in 12 of the past 16 sessions. It is also closed out its fourth straight weekly advance and sixth positive month of the past seven. Friday's gains pushed the index to its latest record close of 2,003.37, its third finish above 2,000 this week.

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher on Friday, with stronger pharmaceutical stocks on renewed merger and acquisition talks outpacing a sharp decline in retail stocks after another profit warning by Tesco.

AstraZeneca, which added the most points to the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, rose 2 percent on talk of further takeover interest from Pfizer following an abortive $118 billion takeover attempt in May.

TOKYO - Japanese shares edged up on Monday, led by gains in some mid- and small-cap stocks, but the advance was mostly capped on worries the Japanese economic recovery from a tax hike earlier this year may be weaker than initially thought.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.2 percent to 15,455.44, reversing its fall last week from a high around 15,628, and taking heart from Wall Street's advance on Friday with the S&P 500 index closing at a record high ahead of Monday's Labor Day holiday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.12 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro slipped to a fresh one-year low early on Monday as the situation in Ukraine worsened, although a holiday in the United States and major central bank events later in the week will probably keep investors sidelined.

The common currency fell as far as $1.3127, from around $1.3140 late in New York on Friday, reaching lows not seen since early September 2013. It last traded at $1.3131.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Treasuries were steady on Friday, pausing a week-long rally, as investors remained focused on next week's highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting.

Comments by ECB President Mario Draghi last Friday were interpreted by some market participants as indicating that the central bank had changed forecasts on inflation lower, and that it may be more likely to embark on new quantitative easing to stave off a decline.

COMMODITIES

PALLADIUM

SINGAPORE - Palladium rose for a fourth straight session on Monday to trade near a 13-1/2 year high on fears that supply from top producer Russia could be hit due to the Ukraine crisis, while gold dipped slightly on a stronger dollar.

Palladium had climbed 0.6 percent to $904.75 an ounce by 0051 GMT, near a 13-1/2 year peak of $907 hit on Friday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged down on Monday, after ending August with its biggest monthly drop since March on signs of fragility in the global economy, as markets awaited the release of a key manufacturing gauge in top metals user China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.2 percent to $6,966 a tonne by 0044 GMT after posting a small gain in the previous session

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices posted their second straight monthly losses, despite rising on Friday on worries that the intensifying Ukraine crisis may trigger more sanctions and as U.S. economic data portended strong demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

U.S. crude oil rose for a fourth straight session after data showed consumer confidence rose in August to a seven-year high, although consumer spending dipped 0.1 percent

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)