EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. markets closed on Monday for Labor day.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index inched up on Monday, led by gains in broadcaster ITV on talk of a takeover from Virgin Media owner Liberty Global.

ITV's shares hit their highest levels since January 2001, up 3.6 percent. The speculation was fuelled by a report in The Telegraph saying Liberty was canvassing support from major ITV shareholders following its acquisition of a 6.4 percent stake. ITV declined to comment on the rumours.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 4-1/2-week high on Tuesday morning as the yen slipped to a seven-month low against the dollar, sending exporters higher on hopes of a boost to earnings.

The Nikkei gained 1.1 percent to 15,639.72 in mid-morning trade, the highest level since July 31.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar hit a seven-month peak against the yen on Tuesday, helped by expectations for further gains for the currency on diverging monetary policy paths.

The dollar rose to as high as 104.64, the highest since late-January, with gains by Tokyo shares denting the safe-haven appeal of the yen.

TREASURIES

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady below $1,300 an ounce as investors eyed heightened tensions in Ukraine and awaited U.S. economic data, while palladium hovered near a 13-1/2 year high on fears that possible Western sanctions on Russia could hit supply.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,286.60 an ounce by 0035 GMT.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper held near its recent low on Tuesday after surveys showed factory growth in China and Europe slowed in August, raising bets that central bankers will have to loosen policy which has kept a floor under prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,935.50 a tonne by 0037 GMT, after losses of 0.6 percent in the previous session when it fell near support at $6,913.25 at tonne, the trough from Aug. 28, which was its weakest since Aug. 20.

OIL

LONDON - Brent crude oil prices dipped on Monday as manufacturing growth faltered in Europe and China at a time of ample supply, although the risk of production setbacks remained high in Libya where the government has lost control of most of the capital.

Euro zone manufacturing growth slowed more than expected last month and factory activity in several key countries appeared to be stagnating. French factory output fell at its fastest in 15 months in August.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)