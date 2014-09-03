EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday,
retreating from records set the previous month, as falling crude
oil prices dragged energy shares down and offset strong
manufacturing data.
The S&P energy index fell 1.3 percent as the
prospect of slowing demand for oil in China and Europe and
concerns about an oversupply of oil brought Brent crude oil
futures to their lowest price since May 31, 2013. Peabody Energy
Corp was the biggest loser among the S&P energy names,
falling 3.7 percent to $15.29.
LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied near a two-month
high on Tuesday, with some caution before the European Central
Bank's policy meeting on Thursday offsetting a rally in miners
prompted by stronger metals prices.
Basic resources stocks were the biggest gainers, with the UK
mining index <.FTNMX1770? up 1 percent as zinc rose to a
four-week high and aluminium neared an 18-month peak on
increased fund buying.
TOKYO - Japanese shares hit a seven-month high on Wednesday,
with brokerages leading the gains because of hopes that a
cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will give fresh
impetus to his growth-oriented policies.
Exporters' shares also rode high as the yen weakened to an
eight-month low and as solid U.S. manufacturing data boosted the
prospects for their business, even though U.S. shares ended
mixed the previous day.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at 14-month highs against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, underpinned by
upbeat U.S. data and further supported by a selloff in the yen
and sterling.
The dollar index rose as far as 83.039, reaching
levels not seen since July 2013 after data showed manufacturing
activity hit a near 3-1/2-year high last month and construction
spending rebounded strongly in July.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after
uncertainty as to whether the European Central Bank would
announce more stimulus measures at a meeting this week led
traders to take profits from last month's rally.
Traders reevaluated expectations that the ECB, in an effort
to ward off deflation, might embark on purchases of asset-backed
securities. Doubts as to whether the ECB will hint at any
further action at its Thursday meeting drove German government
bond and Treasuries yields higher.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was struggling to shake sharp overnight
losses on Wednesday, trading near its lowest level in 2-1/2
months on a stronger dollar and robust U.S. economic data that
curbed the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,265.04 an ounce by
0029 GMT, not too far from $1,262.42 hit in the previous session
- its lowest since mid-June. Gold fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday -
its biggest one-day drop since July 14.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper drifted on Wednesday in low volume
trade, with expectations of fresh supply weighing on prices and
dampening investor interest.
But predictions of fresh monetary support from the European
Central Bank supported metals with tighter supply outlooks such
as aluminium and zinc near their recent highs.
OIL
NEW YORK- Brent crude oil futures fell to the lowest level
in 16 months on Tuesday, pressured by the prospect of slowing
oil demand growth in China and Europe, while a strong dollar and
ample supplies pushed U.S. prices to a seven-month low.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic have been in steady
decline since the end of June as concerns faded over supply
disruptions from Iraq, Libya and Russia. Continued supply from
key producing regions and tepid demand has left global markets
well stocked
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)