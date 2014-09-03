EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, retreating from records set the previous month, as falling crude oil prices dragged energy shares down and offset strong manufacturing data.

The S&P energy index fell 1.3 percent as the prospect of slowing demand for oil in China and Europe and concerns about an oversupply of oil brought Brent crude oil futures to their lowest price since May 31, 2013. Peabody Energy Corp was the biggest loser among the S&P energy names, falling 3.7 percent to $15.29.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied near a two-month high on Tuesday, with some caution before the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday offsetting a rally in miners prompted by stronger metals prices.

Basic resources stocks were the biggest gainers, with the UK mining index <.FTNMX1770? up 1 percent as zinc rose to a four-week high and aluminium neared an 18-month peak on increased fund buying.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares hit a seven-month high on Wednesday, with brokerages leading the gains because of hopes that a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will give fresh impetus to his growth-oriented policies.

Exporters' shares also rode high as the yen weakened to an eight-month low and as solid U.S. manufacturing data boosted the prospects for their business, even though U.S. shares ended mixed the previous day.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, underpinned by upbeat U.S. data and further supported by a selloff in the yen and sterling.

The dollar index rose as far as 83.039, reaching levels not seen since July 2013 after data showed manufacturing activity hit a near 3-1/2-year high last month and construction spending rebounded strongly in July.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after uncertainty as to whether the European Central Bank would announce more stimulus measures at a meeting this week led traders to take profits from last month's rally.

Traders reevaluated expectations that the ECB, in an effort to ward off deflation, might embark on purchases of asset-backed securities. Doubts as to whether the ECB will hint at any further action at its Thursday meeting drove German government bond and Treasuries yields higher.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was struggling to shake sharp overnight losses on Wednesday, trading near its lowest level in 2-1/2 months on a stronger dollar and robust U.S. economic data that curbed the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,265.04 an ounce by 0029 GMT, not too far from $1,262.42 hit in the previous session - its lowest since mid-June. Gold fell 1.7 percent on Tuesday - its biggest one-day drop since July 14.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper drifted on Wednesday in low volume trade, with expectations of fresh supply weighing on prices and dampening investor interest.

But predictions of fresh monetary support from the European Central Bank supported metals with tighter supply outlooks such as aluminium and zinc near their recent highs.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK- Brent crude oil futures fell to the lowest level in 16 months on Tuesday, pressured by the prospect of slowing oil demand growth in China and Europe, while a strong dollar and ample supplies pushed U.S. prices to a seven-month low.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic have been in steady decline since the end of June as concerns faded over supply disruptions from Iraq, Libya and Russia. Continued supply from key producing regions and tepid demand has left global markets well stocked

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)