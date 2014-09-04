EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly down on Wednesday as a decline in Apple shares dragged the Nasdaq lower and investors held off on big bets before the European Central Bank's upcoming policy meeting.

Apple shares slid 4.2 percent to $98.94 in their worst percentage decline since Jan. 28. At least one brokerage mulled downgrading the stock as Apple grappled with a possible security breach of its iCloud service a week before the launch of its new iPhone.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index touched its highest level in more than 14 years on Wednesday as signs that Ukraine and Russia were working to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine lifted global stock markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index briefly hit 6,898.62 points, its highest level since early 2000, after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's press office said a "permanent ceasefire" had been agreed with Russia.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks were steady on Thursday morning, hovering around a seven-month high as most investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting.

The Nikkei share average was flat at 15,732.76 in mid-morning trade after opening lower. On Wednesday, it hit 15,829.38, the highest since January after a proponent of pension fund reform was named health and labor minister overseeing Japan's giant Government Pension Investment Fund.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro clung on to modest gains against the dollar early on Thursday, having pulled up from one-year lows as investors booked some profits ahead of the European Central Bank policy review.

News of a ceasefire plan in eastern Ukraine further shored up the common currency, although this is now in doubt after Ukraine's prime minister dismissed the proposal outlined by President Vladimir Putin.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt yields fell from three-week highs on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains, as hopes over a proposed move to end fighting between Russia and Ukraine were clouded by doubts that peace would prevail.

Gains in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields, were led by the U.S. 30-year bond, driving its yield down from two-week peaks.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Thursday on some safe-haven bids due to the Ukraine crisis, but the metal continued to trade near 2-1/2 month lows as brighter prospects for the U.S. economy dimmed its appeal.

Investors were waiting for a European Central Bank meeting later in the day to see whether it will deliver a fresh round of policy stimulus, and its impact on the euro and the dollar.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper inched off its lowest in nearly two weeks as traders bet the European Central bank would ease policy to shore up its stuttering economy at a meeting later in the day, although that raised the risk that a lack of action could spark a short-term market sell-off.

The European Central Bank faces intense market pressure to take policy action on Thursday and risks losing credibility if it fails to back up a dovish message delivered by President Mario Draghi late last month..

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday off multi-month lows as the prospect of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia combined with strong U.S. economic data raised demand expectations.

New orders for U.S. factory goods jumped in July and automobile sales in August were unexpectedly robust, offering further signs of strength in the manufacturing sector.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)