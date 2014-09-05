EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended down on Thursday, retreating from intraday records for the S&P and Dow, as a decline in energy shares sapped an earlier rally following the European Central Bank's new stimulus measures.

Analysts attributed the late-day pullback to nervousness ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs data. Expectations are for payroll growth of 225,000 in August, according to a Reuters poll.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates and announced plans to buy assets in a bid to shore up euro zone inflation, though steep falls in BP capped gains.

BP shares fell 5.9 percent, suffering their biggest one-day percentage drop since June 2010, after a judge in the United States said the oil major had been "grossly negligent" for its role in the 2010 spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as most investors took profits from the recent gains after they quickly priced in the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its massive monetary stimulus and its upbeat view on the economy.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.3 percent to 15,676.18, retreating from a seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit on Wednesday.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.3 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The dollar rose to a six-year high versus the yen on Friday, drawing broad support after the European Central Bank's latest monetary easing as traders waited for the U.S. jobs report later in the day.

The dollar climbed to as high as 105.71 yen, its highest level since October 2008, and last stood at 105.60 yen.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised investors with a bold plan to help the sagging euro zone economy, while stronger U.S. economic data supported views the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in mid-2015.

Amid the market sell-off, bargain-minded investors sat on the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S. August payrolls data and scheduled talks in Minsk aimed at ending a five-month war between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold slipped on Thursday as the euro plummeted against the dollar after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows and said it would launch an asset purchase program to ward off deflation.

Early gains in U.S. equities driven by strong U.S. services sector activity also decreased bullion's safe-haven appeal. The S&P 500 index later turned lower on profit-taking after rising to an intraday record high.

- - - -

BASE METALS

LONDON - Nickel prices climbed to their highest in seven weeks on Thursday as speculators returned to the market on worries that the Philippines could follow Indonesia in banning unprocessed ore exports.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange soared to a session high of $19,498 a tonne, its strongest since July 14, driven by buying from commodity trading advisers (CTAs) and macro funds, traders said.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures traded lower on Thursday after a surprise rate cut from the European Central Bank boosted the dollar and hit commodities priced in the U.S. currency.

The ECB cut interest rates to a record low, unexpectedly bringing borrowing costs close to zero to lift inflation from rock-bottom levels and support the stagnating euro zone economy.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)