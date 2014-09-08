EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, lifting the S&P 500 to a fresh closing high, after a weaker-than-expected jobs report was taken as a sign that the Federal Reserve will not begin raising interest rates anytime soon.

Stocks had traded lower after the government reported fewer U.S. jobs were created in August than expected.

LONDON - Britain's top shares fell back on Friday from recent 14-1/2 year highs as under-pressure metals prices took their toll on mining stocks, though shares in oil major BP managed a recovery.

Shares with exposure to Russia got a lift when Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels agreed a ceasefire, with BP, which owns 20 percent of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, the top blue-chip riser.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks were modestly higher in choppy early trade on Monday, as mixed signals from China trade numbers and soft Japanese and U.S. data checked investors' risk appetite.

The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 15,695.02 for the mid-morning close, not too far from its seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit last week.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.5 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Sterling slumped to its lowest in nearly 10 months on Monday amid worries about political uncertainty after an opinion poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead for the first time since the referendum campaign began.

It skidded nearly 1 percent to around $1.6165, reaching lows not seen since Nov. 26. It last traded at $1.6212. Against the euro, the pound fell to two-week lows at 80.16 pence per euro.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. 30-year treasury bond yields hit three-week highs. U.S. 10-year treasury debt prices turn negative on late profit-taking.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady above $1,260 an ounce on Monday, clinging to gains from the previous session on a disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that pressured the dollar, with investors also eyeing developments in the Ukraine crisis.

Spot gold had eased slightly to $1,267.54 an ounce by 0030 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in eight months in August, providing a cautious Federal Reserve with more reasons to wait longer before raising interest rates.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was little changed on Monday with China trade thin due to a long weekend and expectations the Federal Reserve would delay an interest rate hike after Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

Easier policies announced by the European Central Bank last week and targeted easing by China has cushioned manufacturing industries by easing capital, but stuttering economic growth may yet stunt demand.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell on Friday and ended the week more than 2 percent lower as disappointing jobs data from the United States cast doubt about the strength of economic growth in the world's biggest oil-consuming economy.

U.S. jobs figures showed nonfarm payrolls increased by just 142,000 in August, well below forecasts of 225,000 and the smallest rise eight months. .

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)