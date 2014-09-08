EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, lifting the
S&P 500 to a fresh closing high, after a weaker-than-expected
jobs report was taken as a sign that the Federal Reserve will
not begin raising interest rates anytime soon.
Stocks had traded lower after the government reported fewer
U.S. jobs were created in August than expected.
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell back on Friday from
recent 14-1/2 year highs as under-pressure metals prices took
their toll on mining stocks, though shares in oil major BP
managed a recovery.
Shares with exposure to Russia got a lift when Ukraine and
pro-Russian rebels agreed a ceasefire, with BP, which owns 20
percent of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, the
top blue-chip riser.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks were modestly higher in choppy early
trade on Monday, as mixed signals from China trade numbers and
soft Japanese and U.S. data checked investors' risk appetite.
The Nikkei was up 0.2 percent at 15,695.02 for the
mid-morning close, not too far from its seven-month high of
15,829.38 hit last week.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Sterling slumped to its lowest in nearly 10 months
on Monday amid worries about political uncertainty after an
opinion poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from
Britain taking the lead for the first time since the referendum
campaign began.
It skidded nearly 1 percent to around $1.6165,
reaching lows not seen since Nov. 26. It last traded at $1.6212.
Against the euro, the pound fell to two-week lows at 80.16 pence
per euro.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. 30-year treasury bond yields hit three-week
highs. U.S. 10-year treasury debt prices turn negative on late
profit-taking.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady above $1,260 an ounce on
Monday, clinging to gains from the previous session on a
disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls report that pressured the
dollar, with investors also eyeing developments in the Ukraine
crisis.
Spot gold had eased slightly to $1,267.54 an ounce by
0030 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Friday after data
showed U.S. employers hired the fewest number of workers in
eight months in August, providing a cautious Federal Reserve
with more reasons to wait longer before raising interest rates.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was little changed on Monday with
China trade thin due to a long weekend and expectations the
Federal Reserve would delay an interest rate hike after Friday's
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report.
Easier policies announced by the European Central Bank last
week and targeted easing by China has cushioned manufacturing
industries by easing capital, but stuttering economic growth may
yet stunt demand.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell on Friday and ended the
week more than 2 percent lower as disappointing jobs data from
the United States cast doubt about the strength of economic
growth in the world's biggest oil-consuming economy.
U.S. jobs figures showed nonfarm payrolls increased by just
142,000 in August, well below forecasts of 225,000 and the
smallest rise eight months. .
