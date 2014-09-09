EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Monday after a
drop in energy shares, while the Nasdaq edged higher with Yahoo
.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.94 points or
0.15 percent, to 17,111.42, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points
or 0.31 percent, to 2,001.53 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.39 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,592.29.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell further from last
week's 14-1/2 year high on Monday, hurt by firms with exposure
to Scotland after a poll unexpectedly showed a lead for
supporters of Scottish independence before a Sept. 18
referendum.
The FTSE 100 closed down 20.33 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,834.77.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly on
Tuesday after the yen dropped to a six-year low against the
dollar, lifting exporters such as Honda Motor Co and
Sony Corp, but weak crude oil prices weighed on energy
shares.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 15,774.21 points by
mid-morning, moving close to its seven-month high of 15,829.38
hit last week.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets are closed on
Tuesday, Sept. 9 for a public holiday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar traded at 14-month highs against a
basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, benefiting from a
run in sterling and after a Federal Reserve study sparked more
buying interest.
The dollar index climbed as far as 84.349, bringing
into view the July 2013 peak of 84.753. A break there will take
it to highs not seen since July 2010.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields stabilized on
Monday after a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve
renewed concern there would be an early Federal Reserve rate
increase, and as traders anticipated this week's supply.
Investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates lower for
longer, and to raise them more slowly, than U.S monetary
policymakers themselves expect, according to research by the San
Francisco bank published on Monday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near its lowest in three months on
Tuesday after sharp overnight losses as the dollar traded at
14-month highs against a basket of major currencies, dimming the
metal's appeal as a currency hedge.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,255.20 an ounce by
0028 GMT. The metal closed down 1 percent on Monday, after
earlier hitting $1,251.24 - its lowest since June.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London nickel slipped from near two-month highs on
Tuesday as the dollar rose, sparking profit-taking across
metals, but gains were underpinned by prospects of an ore export
ban from the Philippines.
Nickel prices rallied more than 7 percent over the previous
four trading days on concerns the top supplier of nickel ore for
China's stainless steel industry could wind back or halt
exports, worsening a supply shortfall after a similar move by
Indonesia in January.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel on Monday,
the first time in 16 months, before returning to close in
three-digit territory but down on the day as fear of OPEC output
cuts helped the market recover from weak Chinese and U.S. data.
Brent settled down 62 cents at $100.20, after
earlier slumping to $99.36, the lowest since May 1, 2013.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)