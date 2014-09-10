EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as Apple shares declined and as bond yields hit their highest in a month on concerns the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than some investors had expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 97.55 points or 0.57 percent, to 17,013.87, the S&P 500 lost 13.1 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,988.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.00 points or 0.87 percent, to 4,552.29.

LONDON - Britain's top shares inched lower on Tuesday as energy stocks weakened and investors bet on whether Scotland will vote to leave the United Kingdom in a referendum later this month.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 5.77 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,829.00 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday morning after U.S. stocks wilted on fears that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates earlier than expected, while Apple Inc suppliers were weaker after its shares dropped.

The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 15,679.45 in mid-morning trade after rising for the past two days.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.9 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The Australian dollar nursed a second session of heavy losses early on Wednesday as investors unwound popular carry trades amid a pickup in market volatility and further gains in U.S. Treasury yields.

Standing out from the other major currencies, the Aussie fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday, following on from Monday's 1 percent drop. It slid to its lowest in over five months at $0.9188, before edging back to $0.9210.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. three-year Treasury note yields were on course to close at their highest level in over three years on Tuesday on increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more hawkish stance on raising rates at a policy meeting next week.

Traders digested a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank released Monday that showed investors underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise interest rates, ramping up concerns that the central bank could signal an earlier-than-expected rate hike at its next policy meeting on Sept. 16-17.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Wednesday to trade near its lowest in three months as speculation over an early U.S. interest rate hike strengthened the dollar and dulled bullion's appeal.

Spot gold slipped $1 to $1,254.90 an ounce by 0039 GMT. It fell to $1,247.15 on Tuesday, its lowest since June 6, before paring losses to close up 0.04 percent.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London metal contracts nursed heavy losses from the session before on Wednesday, as the dollar took a breather from an upward surge, with copper steadying near a four-week low and nickel holding 5-percent losses as supply worries eased.

Traders pointed to dollar strength as the spark for the selloff, admitting that the force of liquidation without a fundamental trigger had caught some off guard.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell to a 17-month low below $100 per barrel in volatile trade on Tuesday, a fourth straight daily decline as ample supplies weighed, while U.S. crude rose on the expectation of dwindling fuel stockpiles.

Brent fell $1.04 to settle at $99.16, the lowest closing price since April 18, 2013.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)