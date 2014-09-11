EQUITIES
NEW YORK - A rebound in Apple shares helped push
U.S. stocks higher on Wednesday, breaking the market's two-day
string of losses.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.84 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 17,068.71, the S&P 500 gained 7.25
points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,995.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.24 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,586.52.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index made little progress on
Wednesday as a fall in the shares of chipmaker ARM and
uncertainty over Scotland's independence vote next week pegged
back the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen in
the last three sessions, closed up by 1.11 points - flat in
percentage terms - at 6,830.11 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near
eight-month high on Thursday morning as the weak yen lifted
sentiment ahead of a meeting later in the day between the
central bank governor and prime minister fuelled expectations
for additional easing.
The Nikkei climbed 0.6 percent to 15,889.98 in
mid-morning trade after reaching up to 15,905.03, the highest
since mid-January.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.21 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held near a six-year peak against
the yen early on Thursday and powered to a seven-month high on
its New Zealand peer, which fell after the country's central
bank said its current level is "unjustified and unsustainable".
The kiwi sank as far as $0.8180, bringing into view
its 2014 trough of $0.8052 set in February. It has fallen more
than 6 U.S. cents from the July high of $0.8839.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday, with
benchmark and longer-dated yields rising the most, after traders
sold the debt to make way for new supply and continued to
anticipate a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve
next week.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit their highest level in over a
month, while 30-year yields hit their highest level in just
under a month after the Treasury's auction of $21 billion in
benchmark 10-year notes and ahead of Thursday's auction of $13
billion in 30-year bonds.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its lowest level in three
months on Thursday, hit by fears of an early hike in U.S
interest rates, a stronger dollar and an apparent easing of
tensions over the Ukraine.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,248.95 an ounce by
0030 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent on Wednesday, when it hit a
three-month low of $1,243.56.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Copper was perched above one-month lows on Thursday
but looked vulnerable to fresh losses as cracks appeared in
global economic growth, while expectations supply will rise
towards the year-end also kept a lid on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $6,872.50 a tonne by 0025 GMT, from the
previous session when prices eked out a small advance.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell to a 16-month low and
Brent to a 17-month low on Wednesday on rising supply and tepid
demand as OPEC lowered projected demand for its crude and data
showed U.S. refined product stocks jumped.
Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.12 to
settle at $98.04 a barrel, off for a fifth straight session.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)