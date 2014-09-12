MUMBAI, Sept 12 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks recovered from early losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 managing a slight gain as energy prices and oil stocks turned higher and financials lent support.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.71 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,049, the S&P 500 gained 1.76 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,997.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.28 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,591.81.

LONDON - Britain's top shares dropped on Thursday as concerns over demand from China took their toll on miners, while clothing retailer Next fell after its results underwhelmed the market.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 30.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,799.62.

TOKYO - Japanese share prices rose for the fifth straight session to an eight-month high on Friday, with exporters leading the gains on the yen's weakness.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to 15,979.24, hitting its highest level since late January at one point.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.24 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered below a 14-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday as the selloff in sterling and the euro tapered off, but commodity currencies remained under pressure.

The dollar index last traded at 84.262 after a flat close in New York. But it was within striking distance of Tuesday's high of 84.519 and is up 0.6 percent so far this week.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Thursday on the view that a strong retail sales figure on Friday could increase the potential for an earlier-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were at their highest in over a month, while 30-year yields hovered at their highest in roughly a month. Analysts said a strong retail sales figure could increase expectations of a more hawkish tone from the Fed at its meeting on Sept. 16-17.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses to trade near a 7-1/2 month low on Friday, poised to post its worst week in more than three months as a stronger dollar and easing tensions in Ukraine curbed appetite for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,238.36 an ounce by 0031 GMT, not too far from Thursday's trough of $1,234.71 - also the metal's lowest since late January.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper drifted in thin trade on Friday, remaining on track for its biggest weekly loss in almost two months after expectations the United States could raise interest rates earlier than expected boosted the dollar and bruised metals.

Investors have bought the greenback ahead of the Federal Reserve's Sept 16-17 policy review on a view that the central bank could signal an earlier rise to interest rates, curbing cheap liquidity for industry and commodity investors.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude rose and broke a string of five straight lower finishes on Thursday, climbing back from a two-year low hit after increasing supply and signs of weakening demand countered worries that conflicts in the Middle East could curb output.

Brent for October rose 4 cents to settle at $98.08 a barrel. It fell as low as $96.72, its weakest since July 2012.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)