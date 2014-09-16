EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday as the tech
sector dragged the Nasdaq to its worst day since July and kept
the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark as investors cleared the
decks for Alibaba's debut planned for later this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 43.63 points,
or 0.26 percent, to 17,031.14, the S&P 500 lost 1.41
points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,984.13, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 48.70 points, or 1.07 percent, to 4,518.90.
LONDON - Energy shares capped Britain's top share index on
Monday, hit by the combination of slowing economic growth in
China, the world's top energy consumer, and new sanctions
against Russia.
Energy shares shaved 5 points off the FTSE, which closed
2.75 points lower at 6,804.21, off its intra-day low but still
extending its retreat from this month's 14-year high.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday as most buyers
camped out ahead of this week's outcome of the Federal Reserve
meeting, though Softbank jumped on news of strong demand for
Alibaba's initial public offering in the United States.
The Nikkei share average eased 0.2 percent to
15,923.30 in midmorning trade. Domestic markets were closed on
Monday due to a national holiday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong stock market expected to delay Tuesday
open due to typhoon.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar loitered in familiar territory
early on Tuesday with investors reluctant to do much as they
waited for fresh guidance on interest rates from the Federal
Reserve, while the Australian dollar rebounded from a six-month
trough.
The dollar index was little changed at 84.252,
largely consolidating in a slim 84.035-84.519 range since its
rally to a 14-month peak on Sept. 9 ran out of steam.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices broke a slide and rose
on Monday as bargain hunters bought on signs of spotty economic
growth, which might slow the Federal Reserve's shift away from
loose monetary polices.
After an extended price decline, which last week saw
benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rise to 2.613
percent on Friday from 2.476 percent on Sept. 5, the 10-year on
Monday was up 8/32 in price to yield 2.585 percent. That was a
hair above its low for the trading day of 2.582 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday
but investors refrained from taking big positions in the metal
as they waited for the start of a Federal Reserve policy meeting
for clues on when the U.S. central bank could raise interest
rates.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,233.20 an ounce by
0025 GMT. The metal hit an eight-month low of $1,225.30 in the
previous session, before paring losses to close up 0.4 percent
on weaker equities.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was marking time on Wednesday as the
dollar eased from recent peaks with traders waiting for a
Federal Reserve meeting this week for clues on when the U.S.
central bank may raise interest rates.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $6,824 a tonne by 0033 GMT, after ending the
previous session a tad weaker. LME copper slipped to its lowest
in nearly three months at $6,734 a tonne on Sept. 11.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on
Monday after weak Chinese economic data sent prices to a
26-month low earlier in the day, while U.S. crude rose after
bouncing off a technical support level near a 16-month low
reached last week.
U.S. October crude rose by 65 cents to $92.92,
recovering by more than $2 a barrel after falling earlier in the
session to $90.63, near a 16-month low of $90.43 hit last week.
