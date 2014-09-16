EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday as the tech sector dragged the Nasdaq to its worst day since July and kept the S&P 500 near the unchanged mark as investors cleared the decks for Alibaba's debut planned for later this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 43.63 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,031.14, the S&P 500 lost 1.41 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,984.13, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.70 points, or 1.07 percent, to 4,518.90.

LONDON - Energy shares capped Britain's top share index on Monday, hit by the combination of slowing economic growth in China, the world's top energy consumer, and new sanctions against Russia.

Energy shares shaved 5 points off the FTSE, which closed 2.75 points lower at 6,804.21, off its intra-day low but still extending its retreat from this month's 14-year high.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday as most buyers camped out ahead of this week's outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting, though Softbank jumped on news of strong demand for Alibaba's initial public offering in the United States.

The Nikkei share average eased 0.2 percent to 15,923.30 in midmorning trade. Domestic markets were closed on Monday due to a national holiday.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong stock market expected to delay Tuesday open due to typhoon.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar loitered in familiar territory early on Tuesday with investors reluctant to do much as they waited for fresh guidance on interest rates from the Federal Reserve, while the Australian dollar rebounded from a six-month trough.

The dollar index was little changed at 84.252, largely consolidating in a slim 84.035-84.519 range since its rally to a 14-month peak on Sept. 9 ran out of steam.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices broke a slide and rose on Monday as bargain hunters bought on signs of spotty economic growth, which might slow the Federal Reserve's shift away from loose monetary polices.

After an extended price decline, which last week saw benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rise to 2.613 percent on Friday from 2.476 percent on Sept. 5, the 10-year on Monday was up 8/32 in price to yield 2.585 percent. That was a hair above its low for the trading day of 2.582 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday but investors refrained from taking big positions in the metal as they waited for the start of a Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on when the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,233.20 an ounce by 0025 GMT. The metal hit an eight-month low of $1,225.30 in the previous session, before paring losses to close up 0.4 percent on weaker equities.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was marking time on Wednesday as the dollar eased from recent peaks with traders waiting for a Federal Reserve meeting this week for clues on when the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,824 a tonne by 0033 GMT, after ending the previous session a tad weaker. LME copper slipped to its lowest in nearly three months at $6,734 a tonne on Sept. 11.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on Monday after weak Chinese economic data sent prices to a 26-month low earlier in the day, while U.S. crude rose after bouncing off a technical support level near a 16-month low reached last week.

U.S. October crude rose by 65 cents to $92.92, recovering by more than $2 a barrel after falling earlier in the session to $90.63, near a 16-month low of $90.43 hit last week.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)