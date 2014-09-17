EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday and the S&P notched
its best performance in a month after a report shifted investor
expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy statement due on
Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 100.83
points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,131.97, the S&P 500 rose
14.85 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,998.98 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 33.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to
4,552.76.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday, with
financial stocks underperforming as investors showed reluctance
to buy up new positions before Scotland's independence vote on
Thursday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.2
percent, or 11.97 points, at 6,792.24 points, with a fall in
major financial stocks weighing on the market.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up early on
Wednesday after U.S. shares rebounded on expectations the
Federal Reserve will keep rates low after its two-day policy
meeting ends later in the day.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to
15,925.68 in mid-morning trade, after shedding 0.2 percent the
previous day.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.4 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on
Wednesday, having suffered an unexpected setback as jitters
mounted hours before the Federal Reserve offers its latest
guidance on interest rates.
Traders said sellers emerged after the Wall Street Journal's
Fed watcher said the U.S. central bank may keep the words
"considerable time" in its policy statement following the Sept
16-17 meeting.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched up on Tuesday as
investors in global markets throttled down fears that Federal
Reserve policymakers meeting in Washington will soon undo
America's ultra loose monetary policy.
After surrendering bigger price gains, driven in part by an
independence referendum on Thursday in Scotland, yields on
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes late on Tuesday
were little changed at 2.582 percent. Prices were up 1/32.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed at over $1,230 an ounce
on Wednesday as investors were biding their time ahead of a
Federal Reserve statement later in the day, keenly watched for
clues on when the U.S. central bank will increase interest
rates.
Spot gold was flat at $1,234.90 an ounce by 0035 GMT,
after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper climbed on Wednesday to near its
highest in a week as investors backed away from expectations the
Federal Reserve would bring forward its timeline to raise
interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting later in the
session.
The Wall Street Journal's Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath said
the central bank would keep the words "considerable time" in its
policy statement, although it might qualify them.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose by almost $2 and Brent by
more than $1 on Tuesday on the prospect of a production cut by
OPEC as well as on a weakening dollar and news that Libya had
curbed output after rockets hit an area near a refinery.
November Brent rose $1.17 to settle at $99.05 a
barrel. The October contract expired and went off the board on
Monday at $96.21.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)