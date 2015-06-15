MUMBAI, June 15 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as Greek debt talks
hit a stalemate and as concern over how soon the Federal Reserve
might raise interest rates kept investors cautious.
Energy shares dropped as oil prices fell for a second
straight day. The energy index, down 1.2 percent, led
the day's decline, followed by a 1.1 percent drop in the
healthcare index.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Friday as lower
oil prices hit energy stocks and concerns over Greece's talks
with international creditors weighed on sentiment.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 0.9 percent down at
6,784.92 points, slightly outperforming major euro zone indexes.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese share prices dipped on Monday on worries
over the deadlock between Greece and its creditors as well as
caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy
committee meeting.
The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.2 percent to
20,373.24, though it recovered from the day's low of 20,205.10,
erasing most of its losses as investors remained generally
bullish on the market's outlook.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 1.3 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro lurched lower first thing in Asia on
Monday after efforts on ending a deadlock between Greece and its
creditors broke up in failure over the weekend.
Tellingly, the talks on Sunday lasted less than an hour,
suggesting the differences between the two parties may be too
wide to bridge.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on
Friday with longer-dated yields holding below seven-month highs
as concerns about a Greek default supported safety demand for
bonds ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
The bond market had attempted to extend Thursday's rally,
brushing off a 0.5 percent rise in U.S. producer prices in May
and stronger-than-expected readings on consumer sentiment in
early June. But early gains gradually faded.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Monday as Greece and its
creditors failed to strike a deal to avert a debt default, but
gains were capped as traders waited for a Federal Reserve policy
meeting later this week for clues on the outlook for U.S.
interest rates.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper teetered towards three-month lows
on Monday as jitters over a delayed Greek debt deal combined
with a looming summer slowdown to crimp demand prospects for the
metal.
Talks on ending deadlock between Greece and its
international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, with
European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled
closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the
euro.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices extended declines on Monday after
two straight days of losses late last week as high production
offset strong refinery runs, but a storm that could impact Gulf
of Mexico operations supported U.S. crude.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, hinted
late last week that it was ready to increase production above
record levels to meet strong demand, if needed, sending down
prices.
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal)