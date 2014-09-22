EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday after Alibaba's strong debut was offset by falling technology shares as Oracle and Yahoo stumbled, but the Dow managed to edge higher to set a record for a second straight session.

Alibaba took the spotlight after its initial public offering priced at $68 a share and rose as high as $99.70 before ending the session up 38 percent to $93.89. Shares of Yahoo , which is selling part of its Alibaba stake but will remain a top shareholder, were volatile in heavy volume and closed down 2.7 percent at $40.93.

LONDON - British financial markets rose and a collective sigh of relief echoed across the investment and business community on Friday after a Scottish vote against independence averted the deep uncertainty a United Kingdom break-up would have unleashed.

Bank shares drove the rally in equities, sterling hit a two-year high against the euro, and currency market volatility - which had reached historically high levels ahead of Thursday's vote - collapsed.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday as investors booked gains in heavyweight Softbank after the listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, but the broader market held firm near six-year high.

The Nikkei declined 0.5 percent to 16,236.60, with a 4.1 percent slide in Softbank shares accounting for about a half of the benchmark's fall.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.2 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar hovered near a two-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, underpinned by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will start its rate-tightening cycle sooner than expected.

The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 84.607, within reach of a two-year high of 84.797 hit Friday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as traders took advantage of a recent rise in yields to do some bargain hunting following a week dominated by Federal Reserve policymakers and a failed referendum that could have broken up Britain.

Prices of 30-year Treasuries were ahead 1-5/32 to yield 3.295 percent in late trading, as compared to 3.359 percent on Thursday and 3.173 percent on Sept. 2. Treasuries have generally been selling off since the beginning of September in worries the Fed might start winding down ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than had originally been expected.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck near its lowest since January on Monday on fears that a stronger dollar and an earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates would dim the metal's appeal.

Spot gold ticked up to $1,217.60 an ounce by 0032 GMT, but kept close to Friday's 1,213.61 - its lowest since early January.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper futures slipped for a third session on Monday as the dollar firmed on the likelihood of a U.S. interest rate hike and investors fretted over China's slowing economic growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had dropped 0.47 percent to $6,803 a tonne by 0110 GMT. The industrial metal has fallen more than 7 percent so far this year.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil and Brent traded in opposite directions on Friday as a sell-off ahead of Monday's expiration kept U.S. prices down, while discussions of OPEC cutting output put strength into the market overseas.

With the two crudes trading lower in the morning, analysts and traders said much of the sell off in the WTI contract was a result of liquidation of long positions before the expiration on Monday.

However, Brent saw a number of rallies through the day, pushing the arbitrage between the two grades to $6.74 CL-LCO1=R, the widest since Sept. 8.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)