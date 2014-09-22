EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday after
Alibaba's strong debut was offset by falling technology shares
as Oracle and Yahoo stumbled, but the Dow managed to edge higher
to set a record for a second straight session.
Alibaba took the spotlight after its initial public
offering priced at $68 a share and rose as high as $99.70 before
ending the session up 38 percent to $93.89. Shares of Yahoo
, which is selling part of its Alibaba stake but will
remain a top shareholder, were volatile in heavy volume and
closed down 2.7 percent at $40.93.
LONDON - British financial markets rose and a collective
sigh of relief echoed across the investment and business
community on Friday after a Scottish vote against independence
averted the deep uncertainty a United Kingdom break-up would
have unleashed.
Bank shares drove the rally in equities, sterling hit a
two-year high against the euro, and currency market volatility -
which had reached historically high levels ahead of Thursday's
vote - collapsed.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday as
investors booked gains in heavyweight Softbank after
the listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, but the
broader market held firm near six-year high.
The Nikkei declined 0.5 percent to 16,236.60, with a 4.1
percent slide in Softbank shares accounting for about a half of
the benchmark's fall.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.2 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar hovered near a two-year high against a
basket of currencies on Monday, underpinned by expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will start its rate-tightening cycle sooner
than expected.
The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's strength
against a basket of major currencies, was at 84.607,
within reach of a two-year high of 84.797 hit Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as
traders took advantage of a recent rise in yields to do some
bargain hunting following a week dominated by Federal Reserve
policymakers and a failed referendum that could have broken up
Britain.
Prices of 30-year Treasuries were ahead 1-5/32
to yield 3.295 percent in late trading, as compared to 3.359
percent on Thursday and 3.173 percent on Sept. 2. Treasuries
have generally been selling off since the beginning of September
in worries the Fed might start winding down ultra-loose monetary
policy sooner than had originally been expected.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck near its lowest since January on
Monday on fears that a stronger dollar and an
earlier-than-expected hike in U.S. interest rates would dim the
metal's appeal.
Spot gold ticked up to $1,217.60 an ounce by 0032
GMT, but kept close to Friday's 1,213.61 - its lowest since
early January.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper futures slipped for a third session
on Monday as the dollar firmed on the likelihood of a U.S.
interest rate hike and investors fretted over China's slowing
economic growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
dropped 0.47 percent to $6,803 a tonne by 0110 GMT. The
industrial metal has fallen more than 7 percent so far this
year.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil and Brent traded in opposite
directions on Friday as a sell-off ahead of Monday's expiration
kept U.S. prices down, while discussions of OPEC cutting output
put strength into the market overseas.
With the two crudes trading lower in the morning, analysts
and traders said much of the sell off in the WTI contract was a
result of liquidation of long positions before the expiration on
Monday.
However, Brent saw a number of rallies through the day,
pushing the arbitrage between the two grades to $6.74
CL-LCO1=R, the widest since Sept. 8.
