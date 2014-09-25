EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped in a broad advance on
Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak
and climbing back above a key technical level in a move that
pointed to improving near-term momentum.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 155.6 points,
or 0.91 percent, to 17,211.47, the S&P 500 gained 15.65
points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,998.42 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 46.53 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,555.22.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on
Wednesday, with gains from BHP Billiton on its plan to
list a spin-off company also in London and supportive comments
from ECB chief Mario Draghi underpinning the market.
The FTSE 100 finished 0.5 percent higher at 6,706.27
points after staying almost flat during most of the session. It
gained in the last hour of trading, tracking higher U.S. stocks
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose after U.S. shares
rebounded overnight on a strong economic indicator, while
continuing yen weakness buoyed exporters such as Toyota Motor
Corp 7203.T and Panasonic Corp.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.1 percent to
16,336.44 in mid-morning trade, just an inch away from its
seven-year high of 16,364.08 marked last week.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.05 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro languished near a 14-month trough early
in Asia on Thursday after surrendering overnight to stop-loss
selling as a major chart bulwark at $1.2800 gave way.
The common currency fell as low as $1.2774, nearing
the 2013 trough of $1.2740. A break there will take it back to
levels not seen since late 2012. It last traded at $1.2777.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields were set to
close higher for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday
after weak demand at a five-year note auction underscored
concern about Federal Reserve rate hikes and strong housing data
undercut safe-haven bids.
Overall bidding at the U.S. Treasury's auction of $35
billion in five-year notes, as measured by the bid-to-cover
ratio, was at 2.56, the lowest since last December. Analysts
said traders shied away from buying given the Fed's latest rate
projections, which showed a faster pace of rate increases than
previously anticipated.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses on Thursday on stronger
equities and robust U.S. economic data that curbed its
safe-haven appeal, and the metal looked likely to fall back
towards January lows as the dollar index rallied to four-year
highs.
Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,213.60 an ounce by
0043 GMT, after losing 0.5 percent in the previous session. Gold
is not too far from an 8-1/2-month low of $1,208.36 hit earlier
in the week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper held above three-month lows on
Thursday after central bankers in the United States and Europe
suggested their policies would keep an easier bias, with nickel
also strengthening.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.2 percent to $6,759 a tonne by 0223 GMT. The metal
dipped to its lowest since June 19 at $6,686 a tonne in the
previous session, before closing up 0.4 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude steadied near $97 a barrel after
bouncing from its lowest in 26 months, but abundant supply
continued to drag on prices.
Brent for November delivery had eased 11 cents to
$96.84 a barrel by 0234 GMT. It hit its lowest since July 2012
at $95.60 during trade on Wednesday.
