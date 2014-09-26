EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high.

The day's decline was broad, with all ten primary S&P 500 sectors lower on the day and most down more than 1 percent. About 80 percent of stocks traded on both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq ended lower.

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday to a six-week low as concern that Britain and the United States will soon tighten monetary policy pulled down mining and energy stocks, as well as companies exposed to the British property market.

Shares in oil major BP .BP.L and global mining company BHP Billiton were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100 , as oil and copper prices retreated on expectations that U.S. monetary policy will firm at a time of sluggish demand from emerging markets.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped to a one-week low on Friday morning as steep falls on Wall Street depressed risk-appetite, though Fanuc Corp soared to a life-time high after it raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The Nikkei share average slipped 1.2 percent to 16,186.56 in mid-morning trade after falling to 16,087.95 at the open, the lowest level since Sept. 18.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies on Friday, and further gains looked likely for the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield advantage over the euro in 15 years.

The dollar index is on track for its 11th successive weekly rise, a feat it hasn't achieved in four decades, as investors prepare for an eventual rate hike in the United States after the Federal Reserve wraps up its massive stimulus program next month.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. 30-year treasury yield on track to post biggest one-day decline since late May.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained overnight gains on Friday and looked set to snap a three-week losing streak on weaker equities, but it continued to be in danger of breaking below the key $1,200-an-ounce level as the dollar was poised for an eleventh week of gains.

Spot gold was steady at $1,223.10 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on track for a gain of 0.5 percent for the week.r from an 8-1/2-month low of $1,208.36 hit earlier in the week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper steadied near three-month lows on Friday but was set to chalk up a weekly loss as worries over demand growth in top consumer China weighed on prices.

China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up some momentum in September even as factory employment slumped to a 5-1/2-year low, a potential source of worry for Communist leaders who prize social stability above all else.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude held above $97 a barrel on Friday, set for its third weekly fall in four, as hefty supplies capped price gains and outweighed concerns that rising tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supply.

France has joined a U.S.-led coalition which stepped up air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq. Still, investors discounted supply risks as strong global production has overwhelmed demand with Libya ramping up output amid slowing economic growth in Europe and China.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)