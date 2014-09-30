EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday following
protests in Hong Kong that added to worries about Chinese growth
and after a disappointing forecast from Ford Motor Co.
The S&P consumer discretionary sector, down 0.6
percent, had the most losses. Ford shares fell 7.5 percent and
the stock was the S&P's biggest percentage decliner after it
lowered its outlook late during the session, saying North
American margins will be at the low end of its previous guidance
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Monday as
unrest in Hong Kong kept a lid on Asia-exposed stocks and
concern over demand for metals hit miners.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 2.79 points
flat in percentage terms - at 6,646.60 points. The index, which
dropped 2.8 percent last week, is down 1.5 percent so far this
year.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning as a one-two
punch of weak economic data and a profit warning from Sumitomo
Corp 8053.T depressed sentiment.
Investors were already on the back foot before the start of
trading as pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong dented risk
appetite in global markets.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 1.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at a four-year peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, on track to post
its biggest monthly gain in well over a year even as some
analysts warned its three-month long rally was at risk of
running out of puff.
Trading in Asia is likely to be subdued with investors
keeping a wary eye on the spreading pro-democracy protests in
Hong Kong and with a raft of holidays in the region this week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Treasuries prices gained on Monday as civil
unrest in Hong Kong weighed on global stock markets, and the
yield curve flattened as investors bet that U.S. economic data
would continue to improve.
Uncertainty around demonstrations in Hong Kong, where
protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton charges
to stand firm in the center of the global financial hub on
Monday, was seen as one driver of demand for bonds.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady above a nine-month low on
Tuesday, but was poised to post its sharpest monthly loss in 15
months as a rapid climb in the dollar dimmed the metal's appeal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,216.55 an ounce by
0038 GMT, after dipping in the last two sessions.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was flat but not far off three-month
lows on Tuesday ahead of data on growth in China's huge
manufacturing sector, and was facing its steepest monthly loss
since March on a looming increase in supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was
trading at $6,733 a tonne by 0030 GMT, down 0.1 percent after
small gains in the previous session. Prices hit their lowest
since June 16 at $6,666 a tonne on Monday.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose on Monday backed by strong
U.S. economic data, while Brent edged up after nearing a
two-year low last week.
With U.S. refinery maintenance season around the corner,
analysts said, prices for U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate
(WTI), may come under pressure. Gasoline prices have risen
around 6 percent in the last two weeks because of refinery
maintenance shutdowns, and strength in gasoline has supported
crude prices.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)