MUMBAI Oct 7 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Monday, with traders nervously eyeing the start of earnings season, while the S&P 500 failed to remain above a key technical level.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.78 points, or 0.1 percent, to 16,991.91, the S&P 500 lost 3.08 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,964.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.82 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,454.80.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Gains in major bank stocks led Britain's benchmark equity index higher on Monday, and troubled supermarket group Tesco rose after new board appointments.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell to its lowest closing level in nearly a year last week, closed up by 0.6 percent, or 35.74 points, at 6,563.65 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks clawed back early losses on Tuesday in response to comments from the Bank of Japan governor on the impact of the weak yen, but investors remained cautions ahead of the bank's policy decision later in the day.

The Nikkei share average, which started in negative territory, ended the morning session flat at 15,897.31 after flirting with positive territory.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.36 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in a year as it reversed almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a temporary setback for dollar bulls.

The euro rebounded to $1.2652 from a two-year trough near $1.2500 set on Friday, while sterling clawed back to $1.6075, after hitting an 11-month low of $1.5943. The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.1140 per USD from C$1.1271 on Friday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Monday on weak European economic data and as the modest growth in U.S. hourly earnings seen in Friday's jobs report drove views that the Federal Reserve could delay raising interest rates.

Germany's Economy Ministry reported that industrial orders plunged by 5.7 percent in August, while the Sentix research group's index tracking morale among investors in the euro zone tumbled to negative 13.7 in October from negative 9.8 the previous month

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained sharp overnight gains on Tuesday to trade just above $1,200 an ounce as a fall in the dollar boosted the precious metal's appeal.

Spot gold was steady at $1,206.55 an ounce by 0034 GMT, while other precious metals edged higher for a second day in a row.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was on Tuesday holding 1-percent gains notched up the session before after the dollar suffered its biggest one-day drop in a year, alleviating pressure on commodities.

The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday after reversing almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a temporary setback for those bullish on the currency.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures reversed course on Monday after a massive sell-off last week and ended higher on a slump in the U.S. dollar.

The dollar pushed into negative territory on track for its biggest one-day drop since January, after climbing to a more than four-year peak on Friday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)