EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday, with major indexes falling 1 percent in heavy trading, as weak data out of Germany raised concerns about the strength of global growth ahead of the start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 272.52 points, or 1.6 percent, to 16,719.39, the S&P 500 lost 29.72 points, or 1.51 percent, to 1,935.1, ending at its lowest level since Aug. 12. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.60 points, or 1.56 percent, to 4,385.20.

LONDON - Britain's top share index pulled back on Tuesday, with travel and leisure stocks hit by concerns that the spread of Ebola outside Africa could hurt air travel and the tourism business.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 percent lower at 6,495.58.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a five-week low on Wednesday as renewed global growth concerns lifted the safe-haven yen, sending exporter stocks skidding.

The Nikkei stumbled 1.6 percent in morning trade to 15,529.40, slipping to 15,185.32 at one point, its lowest level since Sept. 2.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.9 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen held firm early on Wednesday, having risen broadly as risk appetite waned in the wake of a plunge in German industrial output and after the IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for a third time this year.

The dollar slid to a three-week low of 107.82 yen, further recoiling from a six-year high of 110.09 set a week ago. The euro dipped to its lowest in a month at 136.56 yen before edging back to 136.96.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields plunged Tuesday, with long-dated yields hitting their lowest since May of last year, after fresh signs of economic weakness in Germany and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast fueled safe-haven bids.

German industrial production plunged 4.0 percent in August, the Economy Ministry said, the biggest drop since January 2009, raising concerns that Europe's largest economy is running out of steam. The data came a day after weak German industrial orders and euro zone investor sentiment data.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains to a third session on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven bids after disappointing economic data from Europe and lower global growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

Spot gold rose about $1 to $1,209.70 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper climbed on Wednesday as some traders covered short positions ahead of a seasonally stronger quarter for demand, with focus shifting to China markets which are reopening after a week-long break.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.5 percent to $6,700.25 a tonne by 0042 GMT, paring small losses from the previous session. Prices fell to a five-month low of $6,600 a tonne on Oct. 2.

OIL

NEW YORK - World oil prices resumed a months-long rout on Tuesday to close at their lowest in more than two years, pressured by reduced economic and demand growth forecasts.

Brent November crude fell by 68 cents to settle at $92.11 a barrel. Brent fell to a contract low of $91.25 on Monday before recovering in late trading.

For a full report, click on (Reporting by Indulal PM)