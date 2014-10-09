EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday, with major
indexes posting their biggest one-day jumps of 2014 after the
Federal Reserve reassured investors that its first interest rate
hike would not come until it deemed the economy could withstand
it.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 274.83 points,
or 1.64 percent, to 16,994.22, the S&P 500 gained 33.79
points, or 1.75 percent, to 1,968.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 83.39 points, or 1.9 percent, to 4,468.59.
LONDON - Britain's main equity index fell for a second day
on Wednesday as worries about Ebola reaching Europe hurt travel
firms and telecoms tester Spirent Communications became the
latest UK company to warn on profits.
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 13.34
points lower, or 0.2 percent, at 6,482.24 points, taking its
fall from a 14-1/2 year high hit last month to 6 percent.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday after
the Federal Reserve said it would not lift interest rates until
the U.S. economy was sufficiently strong, though a resurgent yen
dented optimism on profit outlook.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 15,650.96 in morning
trade, much smaller gains compared with a 1.7 percent rise in
the U.S. S&P 500 Index .SPX on Wednesday.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.3 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar languished at two-week lows early on
Thursday, having fallen for a third straight session after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
prompted markets to push out the likely timing of an interest
rate rise.
The dollar index slid to 85.198, retreating further
from a four-year peak of 86.746 set on Friday. The euro jumped
to $1.2733 and was now more than two cents off a two-year
trough.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. short- and intermediate-dated Treasuries
yields fell Wednesday after traders viewed the minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting as suggesting a
continued accommodative stance on monetary policy.
The minutes from the Fed's mid-September meeting showed the
central bank's debate on its interest rate guidance heated up,
but also showed some participants wanted to err on the side of
patience in accommodation.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold climbed to its highest in nearly two weeks
on Thursday as expectations of an early hike in U.S. interest
rates eased and the dollar lost traction after the release of
minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Spot gold rose to $1,223.61 an ounce early on
Thursday, before paring gains to trade down 0.2 percent at
$1,219.30 by 0036 GMT. The metal had risen for three days in a
row before Thursday.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London metals climbed on Thursday after minutes of
the latest Federal Reserve meeting doused fears of any early
move to raise interest rates, potentially prolonging cheap
capital for industry and investors.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.7 percent to $6,684.75 a tonne by 0021 GMT, erasing the prior
session's small losses. LME copper is still within reach of
5-month lows at $6600 a tonne tapped on Oct. 6.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude hit a 27-month low on Wednesday
before recovering partially to close above $91 a barrel, with
analysts saying the market could be headed for a rebound despite
growing stockpiles and a gloomy world economic outlook.
Brent crude for November delivery settled down 73
cents, or 0.8 percent, at $91.38 a barrel. It fell to as low as
$90.57 earlier, marking a bottom since June 2012
