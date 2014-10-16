EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday on continued
worries about weak global demand, but managed to close well
above session lows that briefly pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
into negative territory for the year.
Small-caps and energy shares, which have been among the
market's weakest performers, provided some late-day strength,
with the Russell 2000 index ending up 1 percent and the
S&P energy index up 0.4 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a 15-month low on
Wednesday, with cyclical sectors such as commodities and banks
falling on concerns about the global economy and drugmakers
slipping on AbbVie's decision to reconsider its takeover bid for
Shire.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index extended losses after
data showed U.S. retail sales fell in September and prices paid
by businesses also declined. The FTSE 100 ended 2.8 percent
lower at 6,211.64 points, the biggest one-day percentage decline
in 16 months and the lowest level since the middle of 2013.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 2.5 percent to
a 4-1/2-month low on Thursday after Wall Street dived on
deepening worries about weak global demand, while a stronger yen
dragged down exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp.
The Nikkei was down 374.90 points at 14,698.62 by
mid-morning after falling to as low as 14,672.55 earlier, its
lowest since May 30.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.9 percent
lower.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar was sharply lower on Thursday, its appeal
deeply dented after poor U.S. data sparked growth concerns that
sent equities tumbling and Treasury yields plunging.
Already on shaky ground after being buffeted by lingering
growth concerns over the past few sessions, a string of downbeat
economic data including weak retail sales and manufacturing
activity numbers dealt Wall Street a fresh blow overnight,
sending the S&P 500 down by as much as 4.4 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday, with 30-year
bond prices touching a near two-year high as disappointing U.S.
economic data stung Wall Street and aggravated widening worries
about a global slowdown.
Prices of 30-year Treasuries rose more than 5
points to yield as little as 2.673 percent, a level last seen in
November 2012, before pulling back.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retained sharp overnight gains on Thursday
to trade near its highest in over a month as investors sought
safety amid increasing concerns over a slump in the global
economy.
Spot gold was steady at $1,239.90 an ounce by 0025
GMT. The metal rose to its highest since Sept. 11 at $1,249.30
in the previous session, before paring some gains to close up
0.7 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper held its ground on Thursday after
logging its biggest daily fall in six months the session before,
with mounting concerns over global growth stoking selling across
other metals.
U.S. retail sales declined in September as consumers pulled
back on spending for a range of items, a worrisome economic
signal that helped fuel a sell-off on Wall Street.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices slumped on Wednesday after a brief
bounce from four-year lows failed to gain traction, as equity
markets tumbled and economic gloom spread.
A sharp fall in the U.S. dollar lent modest support to oil
prices early in the day, but the mood turned bearish again by
mid-afternoon as traders saw little end in sight for oil's
deepest rout in three years. European benchmark Brent has fallen
28 percent since June as OPEC's most influential members see
little need to shore up markets by cutting output.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)