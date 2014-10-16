EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday on continued worries about weak global demand, but managed to close well above session lows that briefly pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into negative territory for the year.

Small-caps and energy shares, which have been among the market's weakest performers, provided some late-day strength, with the Russell 2000 index ending up 1 percent and the S&P energy index up 0.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a 15-month low on Wednesday, with cyclical sectors such as commodities and banks falling on concerns about the global economy and drugmakers slipping on AbbVie's decision to reconsider its takeover bid for Shire.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index extended losses after data showed U.S. retail sales fell in September and prices paid by businesses also declined. The FTSE 100 ended 2.8 percent lower at 6,211.64 points, the biggest one-day percentage decline in 16 months and the lowest level since the middle of 2013.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 2.5 percent to a 4-1/2-month low on Thursday after Wall Street dived on deepening worries about weak global demand, while a stronger yen dragged down exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp.

The Nikkei was down 374.90 points at 14,698.62 by mid-morning after falling to as low as 14,672.55 earlier, its lowest since May 30.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.9 percent lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was sharply lower on Thursday, its appeal deeply dented after poor U.S. data sparked growth concerns that sent equities tumbling and Treasury yields plunging.

Already on shaky ground after being buffeted by lingering growth concerns over the past few sessions, a string of downbeat economic data including weak retail sales and manufacturing activity numbers dealt Wall Street a fresh blow overnight, sending the S&P 500 down by as much as 4.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday, with 30-year bond prices touching a near two-year high as disappointing U.S. economic data stung Wall Street and aggravated widening worries about a global slowdown.

Prices of 30-year Treasuries rose more than 5 points to yield as little as 2.673 percent, a level last seen in November 2012, before pulling back.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained sharp overnight gains on Thursday to trade near its highest in over a month as investors sought safety amid increasing concerns over a slump in the global economy.

Spot gold was steady at $1,239.90 an ounce by 0025 GMT. The metal rose to its highest since Sept. 11 at $1,249.30 in the previous session, before paring some gains to close up 0.7 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper held its ground on Thursday after logging its biggest daily fall in six months the session before, with mounting concerns over global growth stoking selling across other metals.

U.S. retail sales declined in September as consumers pulled back on spending for a range of items, a worrisome economic signal that helped fuel a sell-off on Wall Street.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices slumped on Wednesday after a brief bounce from four-year lows failed to gain traction, as equity markets tumbled and economic gloom spread.

A sharp fall in the U.S. dollar lent modest support to oil prices early in the day, but the mood turned bearish again by mid-afternoon as traders saw little end in sight for oil's deepest rout in three years. European benchmark Brent has fallen 28 percent since June as OPEC's most influential members see little need to shore up markets by cutting output.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)