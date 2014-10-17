EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out slight gains on Thursday after another choppy session, as economic data eased fears about the potential effect of a weakening global economy on the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.5 points, or 0.15 percent, to 16,117.24, the S&P 500 gained 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,862.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,217.39.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index cut most of its daily losses to close just a shade lower on Thursday as a Federal Reserve official raised the idea of a continuation of the central bank's asset purchase programme.

The FTSE 100 closed down just 0.3 percent at 6,195.91 points after hitting its lowest level since June 2013 at 6,072 points earlier in the session.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks declined on Friday morning, failing to arrest this week's sharp slide as investor nervousness about slowing global growth eclipsed relief over a set of upbeat data from the United States.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 14,714.32 at 0128 GMT and is on track to post its biggest weekly fall since early August. It is down 3.8 percent for the week so far - one of the worst performing in this period globally as investors fretted about the health of the world economy.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.01 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen started trade on Friday well off its highs after another choppy session overnight where some calm returned to Wall Street thanks to encouraging U.S. data that helped take the edge off global growth jitters.

Also aiding risk sentiment, the head of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, said the U.S. central bank may want to keep up its bond buying stimulus for now given a drop in inflation expectations

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday on profit-taking after the prior day's rally as Wall Street stocks steadied.

Benchmark 10-year notes, which rose in price by as much as 3 points on Wednesday on fears over the global economy, were off 23/32 in price to yield 2.172 percent in closing New York trade.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was poised for a second straight week of gains on Friday as persistent fears over the health of the global economy took a toll on global equities and the dollar, bringing in safe-haven bids for the metal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.58 an ounce by 0031 GMT. The metal is up 1.3 percent for the week after reaching a one-month high of $1,249.30 on Wednesday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper bounced off six-month lows on Friday after the U.S. economy showed signs of strength, but lingering global growth concerns kept a recovery in check as markets await China economic data next week.

A robust U.S. labour report and improving manufacturing data calmed turbulence in global markets that has extended across stocks and commodities and sent oil to its cheapest in four years, giving investors some reprieve as U.S. stocks eked out slight gains.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Thursday, as data showing tight U.S. gasoline supplies and technical trading ahead of options expiry provided rare support amid a long downturn.

Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.70 to settle at $85.82 a barrel, after slipping to a four year low at $82.93. Brent crude for November, which expired Thursday, rose 69 cents to settle at $84.47 a barrel. U.S. November crude rose 92 cents to settle at $82.70 a barrel, off the intra-day high of $84.83 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)