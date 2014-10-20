EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended their rebound from this
month's bruising selloff on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best
day in over a week, as worries about the U.S. earnings outlook
eased, but the S&P 500 still posted its fourth straight week of
declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 263.17 points,
or 1.63 percent, to 16,380.41, the S&P 500 gained 24
points, or 1.29 percent, to 1,886.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 41.05 points, or 0.97 percent, to 4,258.44.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index rebounded from 15-month
lows on Friday as concerns eased over the state of the U.S.
economy, while Tullow Oil benefited from a broker
upgrade.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen some
5 percent in the first four days of this week to reach 15-month
lows, closed up by 1.9 percent at 6,310.29 points.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average soared 3.3 percent on
Monday morning and is on track to post the biggest daily rise in
more than a year after Wall Street took heart on Friday from
upbeat U.S. data, while the weaker yen lifted exporters such as
Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co.
The Nikkei share average rose 482.98 points to
15,015.49 in mid-morning trade to recover most of the losses
posted last week
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.48 percent
higher.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar gained on Monday after upbeat data
restored some calm to the financial markets, prompting equities
to rally back from deep losses and triggering a rise in Treasury
yields.
The greenback got a further lift against the yen after
reports that Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment
Fund (GPIF) could boost foreign asset holdings, seen spurring
demand for foreign currencies.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday for a
second straight day, reversing a rally earlier in the week, as a
gauge of American consumer attitudes jumped and U.S. and
European stock markets rose.
Benchmark 10-year notes, which rose in price by
as much as 3 points on Wednesday on fears over the global
economy, were last off 10/32 on Friday to yield 2.190 percent
after touching a high of 2.229 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Monday after two straight
weekly gains, with strong U.S. economic data allaying fears over
a slowdown in the global economy, supporting equities and
dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,235.20 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, slipping for a third session. The metal has gained
nearly 4 percent in the past two weeks and hit a one-month high
of $1,249.30 on Wednesday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper inched down on Monday after climbing
in the last session from its lowest in around six months, hit by
worries over the end of U.S. stimulus.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
dropped 0.14 percent to $6,631.75 by 0111 GMT, after closing the
Friday session at $6,640.00.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, bouncing from
near four-year lows even while marking a fourth straight weekly
loss, as investors bought back into a market they said was
oversold, and as fighting in Iraq increased political risk.
Brent for December rose 34 cents to settle at $86.16
a barrel. The November Brent contract expired on Thursday.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)