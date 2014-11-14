EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow industrials closed at a record high on
Thursday, boosted by gains in Wal-Mart, but the S&P 500 was
little changed as energy shares tracked crude futures prices
lower.
The energy sector cut its losses late in the session after
Dow Jones reported Halliburton is in talks to buy Baker
Hughes. Halliburton ended up 1 percent after earlier
falling as much as 4.6 percent, while Baker Hughes rallied to
close up 15.3 percent at $58.75
LONDON - Britain's top equity index bounced back from the
previous day's fall to rise on Thursday, with holiday cruise
company Carnival and retailer Dixons Carphone
among the top performers.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent
at 6,635.45 points, continuing its recovery from 15-month lows
in October and marking its highest level in around
one-and-a-half months.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a
seven-year high on Friday as investors turned cautious before
economic growth data next week, amid mounting expectations that
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would call an early election and
possibly postpone a sales tax hike.
The Nikkei benchmark dropped 0.2 percent to
1,7360.77 in mid-morning trade after rising as high as 0.7
percent to 17,520 at the open, its highest intraday level since
July 2007.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar rose to a fresh seven-year high against
the yen on Friday, bolstered by rising Japanese equities amid
speculation that Japan's leader would call an election and delay
a sales tax hike.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 116.16 yen after
rising as high as 116.20.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Friday and looked set to finish
lower for a third week in four, as a resilient dollar and strong
U.S. economic data undercut bullion's appeal as a hedge.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,159.30 an ounce by
0036 GMT. The metal is down 1.5 percent for the week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Friday and was on track
for its biggest weekly loss since September as traders cut risk
ahead of a slew of readings on European growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
at $6,635.75 a tonne by 0228 GMT, after a small slip in the
previous session, heading for a loss of 1.2 percent this week.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices slumped more than 3 percent to
four-year lows on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crashing below
$80 a barrel, after a stockpile surge at the delivery point for
U.S. crude frayed nerves of traders already worried about an oil
glut.
The decline compounded Wednesday's losses stemming from
comments by Saudi Arabia's oil minister that showed little will
by the kingdom to cut output when the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Nov. 27.
