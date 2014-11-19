EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on
Tuesday, lifted by further gains in healthcare shares and hopes
for a stronger global economy.
The S&P 500 scored its fourth straight day of gains.
Actavis Plc, Gilead Sciences and other
biotechs were among the biggest drivers, a day after Allergan
agreed to be bought by Actavis. The Nasdaq biotech index
rose 2.1 percent.
LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed to a seven-week
high on Tuesday, helped by encouraging German investor sentiment
data and a rally in energy stocks on speculation that oil
producing countries may agree to cut output.
Sentiment improved after a survey showed German analyst and
investor sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost
a year, and data showed British inflation picked up slightly in
October, leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to start
raising rates.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged higher on Wednesday as
investors breathed a sigh of relief at Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's decision to delay a planned sales tax rise, and held out
hopes for a rebound in the economy after it unexpectedly slipped
into recession.
The Japanese premier confirmed late on Tuesday a
widely-expected postponement to April 2017 of the planned tax
hike, and said that he would dissolve the lower house on Friday.
The vote is expected on Dec. 14.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.28 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen hovered at multi-year lows against the
dollar and euro early on Wednesday as the market cautiously
waited to see what the Bank of Japan would say about the
country's slide into recession.
The dollar fetched 116.84 yen, having climbed as far
as 117.065 overnight, a high not seen since Oct. 2007. The euro
scaled a six-year peak of 146.69 yen, before stepping
back slightly to 146.53.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday after a
core inflation measure showed just a tepid rise in prices last
month, which suggested the Federal Reserve could take its time
raising interest rates.
Yields, which move inversely to prices, were much lower
following the release of the U.S. producer prices data but edged
up from their troughs, indicating a market lacking any strong
conviction trade..
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased early on Wednesday but managed to
retain most of its overnight gains to trade close to the key
$1,200-an-ounce level on a weaker dollar.
Spot gold had slipped 0.3 percent to $1,194.20 an
ounce by 0027 GMT. The metal jumped to a near three-week high of
$1,204.70 on Tuesday and closed up about 1 percent.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Wednesday and Shanghai
copper climbed off a key support level, boosted by tighter than
expected supply and hopes for another wave of stimulus in Japan
and Europe.
But longer term, tepid global growth and a looming increase
in mine supply suggest fragile support won't last, said analyst
Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as
traders looked beyond price defense attempts by Russia and
Venezuela and toward Saudi Arabia and OPEC for fresh leads on
whether the group will cut output when it meets later this
month.
Saudi Arabia, the most powerful member of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world's No. 1 oil
exporter, raised crude shipments in September, data showed on
Tuesday, despite signs of an oversupplied market.
