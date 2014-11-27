EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday boosted by tech shares, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials closing at records, while the energy sector was once more the largest weight on the market as crude prices continued to flirt with multi-year lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.81 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,827.75, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,072.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.07 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,787.32.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index closed flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains, with weaker travel and leisure stocks offsetting a rebound in miners and strength in telecoms.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 1.97 points lower, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,729.17 points after hitting a session high of 6,765.01 in early trading, as losses in travel stocks were offset by gains in some other sectors.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged down on Thursday morning, as exporters were hit by the yen's rise against the dollar thanks to weak U.S. data, while many investors stayed on the sidelines before a U.S. holiday.

The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 17,321.60 in midmorning trade after dropping 0.1 percent the previous day

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent lower.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar edged down against the yen and euro in early trade on Thursday after lacklustre U.S. economic data pushed Treasury yields lower and dulled investor appetite for the greenback.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 117.63 yen, continuing its slow retreat from a seven-year high of 118.98 struck a week ago.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over a month on Wednesday, while long-dated yields hit more than one-month lows for a second straight day on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and continued low yields in Europe.

A disappointing batch of U.S. data underpinned the bid for safe-haven Treasuries. Analysts said the data gave the U.S. Federal Reserve more reason to keep interest rates low and that the impact was pronounced given low volumes ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held just below $1,200 an ounce on Thursday, despite weak U.S. data that would have typically boosted prices, as traders awaited stronger cues from a Swiss referendum on central bank bullion assets over the weekend.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,198.70 an ounce by 0035 GMT. Liquidity was thin due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper fell to a three-week low on Wednesday after soft U.S. economic data and as Chinese speculators hit the market amid worries about weak demand.

Aluminium, however, gained on concern about shortages. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell to its lowest since Nov. 5 at $6,558 a tonne in intraday trade before paring losses to close 0.6 percent weaker at $6,570.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Thursday as it became unlikely that producer club OPEC would announce large output cuts during a meeting this week, and after Chinese and U.S. stocks increased.

Benchmark Brent futures were down 50 cents at $77.25 a barrel at 0205 GMT, close to four-year lows, and U.S. crude was 56 cents weaker as $73.15 a barrel

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)