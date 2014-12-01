EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly flat in a
holiday-shortened session on Friday as a massive decline in the
energy sector offset strength in consumer names, but major
indexes rose for a sixth straight week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.49 points to
17,828.24, the S&P 500 lost 5.27 points, or 0.25 percent,
to 2,067.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.31 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 4,791.63
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended the week slightly
lower after oil's plunge dragged down energy stocks and offset
gains for travel and consumer stocks set to benefit from cheaper
fuel.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.01 percent at 6,722.62
points after falling as far as 6,667.08, its lowest since Nov.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh
seven-year high on Monday as strong corporate spending lifted
sentiment, with airline shares extending gains as oil prices
tumbled further.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 17,615.14 points by
mid-morning after climbing as high as 17,649.02, the highest
since July 2007.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.8 percent
lower.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar rose to a new seven-year high against
the yen on Monday amid growing concerns over deflationary
pressure in Japan in the face of sliding oil prices.
The drop in oil prices has worked to further highlight the
divergence in U.S. and Japanese monetary policies, with the Bank
of Japan's aim of vanquishing deflation expected to take longer
than initially expected.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields
fell for a sixth straight session and notched their second
straight monthly declines on Friday on signs of disinflation and
month-end buying.
Breakevens on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) hit their lowest point since October 2011, at
roughly 1.8 percent and below the Fed's inflation target of 2
percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slid 2 percent on Monday and silver slumped
to its lowest since 2009 after Swiss voters overwhelmingly
rejected a proposal to boost central bank gold reserves,
providing a new trigger for sell-offs in an already nervous
market.
Spot gold dropped as far as $1,142.91 an ounce, its
lowest since early November when it marked a 4-1/2 year low of
$1,131.85. It was down 1.6 percent at $1,148.01 by 0107 GMT.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper tumbled to its lowest in
four-and-a-half years on Monday, while Shanghai metals slid,
tracking a drop in oil prices as global crude supply looked set
to overwhelm demand.
Weakening China economic growth momentum compounded global
slowdown jitters. An official reading showed growth in China's
factories slowed more expected in November, while a private
sector survey showed momentum stalled.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude fell more than $2 to a five-year low
in Asian trade on Monday, while Brent futures touched a fresh
four-year low, extending a steep sell-off after OPEC decided not
to cut production last week, keeping markets well supplied.
Both U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent LCOc1 have fallen for five
straight months, oil's longest losing streak since the 2008
financial crisis.
(Compiled by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)