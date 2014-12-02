EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in a broad decline on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than a month, as economic data indicated weakness across the globe and the holiday shopping season got off to a tepid start.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.44 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,776.9, the S&P 500 lost 14.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,053.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.28 points, or 1.34 percent, to 4,727.35.

LONDON - Britain's top stock index dropped to its lowest in two weeks on Monday as commodity shares slumped and Vodafone fell on speculation it is considering possible acquisitions.

The FTSE 100 closed down 1 percent at 6,656.37 points, after falling as low as 6,637.39, the lowest since Nov. 17. It is down just over 1 percent this year.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday as investors took profits from the recent gains after Moody's Investors Service cut the country's sovereign debt rating, but losses were limited as the weak yen supported sentiment.

The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 17,550.78 points by mid-morning, pulling away from a seven-year high of 17,649.02 hit on the previous day.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.08 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure as currencies such as the Canadian dollar staged a dramatic reversal thanks to a broad rebound in commodity prices.

Investors were quick to cut short positions in the Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars as prices of oil, copper and gold rallied from lows. Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1, for example, jumped to $72.95 from a five-year low of $67.53 in a brutal squeeze of bearish positions

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended a six-session rally on Monday, with prices surrendering early gains and turning down on profit-taking ahead of Friday's key U.S. unemployment report.

Prices of 30-year debt swung widely, with yields ranging from a low of 2.876 percent at the start of U.S. trading to a high of 2.95 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Tuesday but retained most of the gains from its biggest daily jump in a year the day before as a rebound in oil prices and a weaker dollar burnished its appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold had dipped 0.3 percent to $1,206.30 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining nearly 4 percent on Monday - its biggest one-day jump since September 2013.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged down on Tuesday, but held above 4-1/2 year lows, touched the session before, as oil prices stabilised.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.4 percent to $6,422.50 a tonne by 0127 GMT, paring small gains from the previous session, when prices ended up 1.5 percent after sliding to 4-1/2 year lows of $6,230.75 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil markets jumped as much as 5 percent on Monday, rebounding from five-year lows with their biggest daily gain since 2012, on fears that the high U.S. shale output blamed for the global oil glut may be shrinking.

Benchmark Brent crude oil settled up $2.39 at $72.54 a barrel, after a session peak at $72.73.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)