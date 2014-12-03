EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as energy stocks led the S&P 500 and Dow, while Biogen's rally on news about an experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease topped gains at the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 102.75 points, or 0.58 percent, to 17,879.55, a record high. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.11 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,066.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 28.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,755.81.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's main equity index rebounded from a two-week low on Tuesday, led by energy shares, as oil prices rose from five-year lows.

Energy stocks helped the FTSE 100 index to close 1.3 percent higher at 6,742.10 points. It had fallen 1 percent in the previous session to a two-week low, its steepest one-day drop in 1 1/2 months.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a more than seven-year high on Wednesday after Wall Street gained and the dollar hit a fresh seven-year high against the yen, but Otsuka Holdings tumbled on news that it will buy a U.S. drugmaker for about $3.5 billion.

The Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 percent to 17,881.76 points by mid-morning, the highest level since July 2007.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.64 percent higher.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar surged to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Wednesday, after U.S. bond yields rose the previous day and as Federal Reserve officials this week painted a mostly rosy outlook for the U.S. economy.

The dollar rose to 119.33 yen on trading platform EBS at one point, its highest level since August 2007. The greenback last traded at 119.30 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, with prices pressured by a Wall Street rally and institutional investors readying for a $6 billion corporate bond deal from leading retailer Amazon.

U.S. equities pivoted from losses on Monday and were boosted by merger deals. Key indices were up about 0.5 percent in late New York trading on Tuesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped for a second straight session on Wednesday to trade below $1,200 an ounce as weaker oil prices and a stronger dollar diminished the metal's appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,196.60 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Wednesday, holding above 4-1/2 year lows touched earlier this week as oil prices revived, but a stronger dollar and expectations of swelling supply kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading unchanged at $6,415.50 a tonne by 0131 GMT, following small losses from the previous session. Copper prices sank to 4-1/2 year lows on Monday at $6,230.75 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil rebounded more than 1 percent on Wednesday, with Brent rising above $71 a barrel, recouping some of its losses from the previous session as a turbulent market struggled to find a price floor.

Brent crude hit a high of $71.46 a barrel on Wednesday after falling $2 in the previous session. The January contract was up 75 cents at $71.29 by 0210 GMT.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)