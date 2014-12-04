EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at records, as data pointed to improving conditions in the U.S. services sector, boosting cyclical stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.07 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,912.62, the S&P 500 gained 7.78 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,074.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.66 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,774.47.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - London's top share index edged down from a one-week high on Wednesday, with moves in stocks exposed to new British government policies dominating in an otherwise quiet session.

Renewed weakness in Royal Mail was the main drag on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which closed down 0.4 percent at 6,716.63 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks jumped to a near 7-1/2-year high on Thursday as a weak yen drove exporter shares, while the mood was also supported by data showing U.S. economic resilience and expectations of more stimulus from the European Central Bank.

The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.8 percent to 17,856.89 by 0124 GMT after earlier hitting 17,912.59, the highest mark since July 2007. The index is on course for a fifth straight day of gains.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.4 percent higher.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro staggered at two-year lows early on Thursday, finding few friends in a market that is wagering the European Central Bank will be forced to inject even more stimulus to a sputtering euro zone economy.

While a full-blown quantitative easing program after Thursday's policy review is unlikely, some believe the ECB may lay the groundwork for a move early next year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Wednesday after two days of losses as traders awaited possible monetary policy shifts by the European Central Bank and a key report on U.S. unemployment.

But yields on 30-year Treasuries dropped below 3 percent in late trading as institutional investors unwound positions in government securities cued to big corporate debt deals by online retailer Amazon and others.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Thursday as the metal's appeal as a hedge declined with the dollar trading at a 5-1/2-year high against basket of major currencies.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,207.40 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after rising nearly 1 percent in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper futures strengthened in early Asian trade on Thursday, underpinned by data showing the services sector in China grew marginally faster in November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.29 percent to $6,398.75 a tonne by 0136 GMT, rebounding from losses the session before.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude rose above $70 a barrel on Thursday, making small gains along with U.S. futures, as a fall in crude stockpiles in the United States supported prices.

Brent added 45 cents to $70.37 a barrel by 0220 GMT. The contract settled below $70 on Wednesday after a report suggested Saudi Arabia expected still lower prices for oil.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)