EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage drop since Oct. 22 on Monday as oil's slump to a five-year low caused a selloff in energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 106.31 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,852.48, the S&P 500 lost 15.06 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,060.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.06 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,740.69.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index retreated on Monday, with commodity stocks hurt by a new drop in the oil price and concerns about the pace of global economic growth, after disappointing data from China.

Weir was the worst-performing stock - in percentage terms - on the blue chip FTSE 100 index which ended down 1.1 percent at 6,672.15 points, losing all the ground made after a 1 percent rise on Friday.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average stepped back from 7-1/2-year highs on Tuesday, as a retreat on Wall Street and a rebound in the yen prompted investors to book gains after a seven-session winning streak.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to 17,839.17 , after having risen 4.0 percent in the previous seven sessions.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.8 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen held onto sizeable gains early on Tuesday, having staged a broad short-covering rally as a big drop in oil prices hit global risk appetite.

Both the dollar and euro fell from multi-year peaks with the greenback sliding to 120.67 yen, from a high of 121.86. The common currency retreated to 148.59 yen from 149.79.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries yield curve flattened to a six-year low on Monday after a surprisingly strong November employment report boosted expectations of an interest rate increase next year.

U.S. employers added the largest number of workers in almost three years last month and wage gains accelerated, a sign of economic strength that could draw the Federal Reserve closer to raising rates.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold gave up some of its overnight gains on Tuesday as the dollar recovered from losses and oil prices weakened, dulling the metal's appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,200.26 an ounce by 0036 GMT.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai aluminium plumbed its lowest since May on Tuesday, as growing overcapacity and a shaky demand outlook in China curbed buying that had already begun to wane towards year-end.

The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had fallen 0.3 percent to 13,360 yuan ($2,164) a tonne by 0137 GMT.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil dived 4 percent to new five-year lows on Monday, as Wall Street expectations of a deeper price slump next year and a Kuwaiti prediction for $65 crude set off one of the biggest declines this year.

Brent for January fell $2.88, more than 4 percent, to settle at $66.19 a barrel, the third-largest one-day percentage drop this year and its lowest settlement price since October 2009.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)