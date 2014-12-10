EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Tuesday as
concerns about global weakness and political turmoil were offset
by gains in technology and energy shares.
The index managed to nearly erase a 1.3 percent decline from
earlier in the day, moving more than 26 points to its high of
the day from its low.
LONDON - Britain's main equity index fell to one-month lows
on Tuesday, hit by supermarket retailer Tesco's fourth profit
warning this year.
Shares in Tesco at one stage fell as much as 17 percent to
their lowest in around 14 years, wiping some 2.6 billion pounds
($4.1 billion) off the firm's market capitalisation. It later
regained some ground to close 6.6 percent lower.
TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down
1.07 percent at 17,623.35 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
shed 1.05 percent to 1,421.03.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar nursed hefty losses early on Wednesday
following a brutal shakeout of bullish positions as investors
found excuses to take profits as the year-end loomed.
Spooking markets, political uncertainty in Greece appeared
to have reignited worries about Europe, prompting a flight to
safety into U.S. Treasuries. That drove yields
lower, which in turn knocked the dollar index off a near
six-year perch.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government bonds rallied and 30-year
Treasury yields dropped to their lowest in almost two months on
Tuesday as falling equity markets and oil prices increased
demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Prices pared gains in the afternoon as some investors took
advantage of the rally to sell bonds.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close to a seven-week peak on
Wednesday, boosted by safe-haven bids as the dollar weakened on
cautious comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials regarding a
rate hike and on political uncertainty in Greece.
Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.18 an ounce
by 0051 GMT. The metal jumped to $1,238.70 in the previous
session, its highest since Oct. 23, before closing up 2 percent.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper prices slipped on Wednesday from
two-week highs hit the session before, after a short-covering
rally lost momentum and ahead of China inflation data later in
the day.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.4 percent to $6,454 a tonne by 0109 GMT, eroding
1.2-percent gains from the previous session when it struck a
two-week high of $6,532 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil prices ended higher on Tuesday after
touching a 5-year low and following five straight days of
losses, while U.S. crude also rose as players looked for a
sustainable price in a market haunted by oversupply concerns.
Sentiment in oil was aided somewhat by a weaker dollar
, which boosted the value of commodities denominated in
the currency, traders said.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)