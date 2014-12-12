EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as upbeat retail
sales figures and other U.S. data pointed to a strengthening
economy and lifted optimism about consumer spending.
Indexes ended well off their highs for the day, however,
paring gains late in the session as U.S. crude oil fell
below $60 a barrel for the first time in five years.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to a six-week low
on Thursday as mining shares fell sharply on concern that metals
demand is weakening, while some stocks traded without the
attraction of their latest dividend payouts.
Aberdeen Asset Management, 3I Group,
Associated British Foods and Babcock fell 1.6 to
3.4 percent as they went ex-dividend on Thursday.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Friday as Wall Street
advanced on strong retail sales, raising hopes for resilience in
the U.S. economy that could help offset slowing growth in other
major economies.
The Nikkei benchmark rose 1.1 percent by 0138 GMT to
17,449.70, on course to snap a three-day losing streak. However,
it looked set to post a loss of around 2.6 percent for the week.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.4 percent
higher.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar was firmer against most of its major
peers early on Friday thanks in part to upbeat U.S. retail sales
data, while nervousness over falling oil prices kept the
Canadian dollar pinned near a five-year low.
Crude oil slid below $59 a barrel for the first time in over
five years, extending a sharp decline that prompted a surprise
interest rate cut from the Norwegian central bank on Thursday.
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Long bonds rallied and the yield curve was the
flattest in six years on Thursday after the government auction
for 30-year bonds saw strong demand, selling at the lowest
yields since 2012.
A reach for yield has pushed investors to seek out
longer-dated U.S. debt, with few alternatives for high-quality
bonds.
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Friday as the dollar got some
relief from robust U.S. economic data, but the metal was on
track for its largest weekly climb since June on gains earlier
in the week from safe-haven demand.
Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,226.20 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, after ending relatively flat over the past two
sessions.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London zinc steadied on Friday from six-month lows
plumbed the session before, with a reading on China's industrial
health later expected to underline decelerating demand for
metals.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.2 percent to $2,192 a tonne by 0130 GMT, after ending
up 0.7 percent in the previous session when it fell to its
weakest since mid-June at $2,153.50 a tonne.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude dropped more than $1 to a fresh 5-1/2
year low below $59 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday,
extending losses on persistent concerns over a supply glut and a
bearish demand outlook.
Front-month U.S. crude was down 87 cents at $59.08 a
barrel by 2351 GMT after falling as low as $58.85, the weakest
intraday level since July 2009. The contract has lost more than
10 percent so far this week, on course for a third weekly drop.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)