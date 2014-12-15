EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday, leaving the
benchmark S&P 500 with its worst weekly performance since May
2012, as investors pulled back from the markets in response to
oil's free-fall and more weak data out of China.
Oil's declines have underscored concerns about global
demand, and with the S&P 500 having hit a record high only last
week, investors were loath to fight the downward pressure on
stocks, which accelerated in the final minutes of trading. The
S&P dropped 3.5 percent on the week after seven straight weeks
of gains.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE share index posted its biggest
weekly loss in more than three years on Friday as crude oil
prices fell further and disappointing Chinese economic data hit
commodity stocks.
The FTSE 100 fell 161 points, or 2.5 percent, to
6,300.63 points, taking its weekly loss to 6.3 percent, the
biggest since August 2011.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Monday after slumping oil
prices toppled Wall Street shares, while investors drew little
comfort from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's landslide win in a snap
election over the weekend.
The Nikkei benchmark sagged 0.8 percent to 17,227.79
by 0136 GMT, after recovering slightly from a trough of
17,037.21 touched shortly after the open.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.6 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar quivered in choppy trading against the
yen on Monday as oil prices continued to sink on a weak outlook
for global demand, while risk aversion pressured U.S. Treasury
yields.
A big victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
coalition in an election on Sunday was a boost for his
reflationary economic policies, which are likely to weigh on the
yen in the long term. But the Japanese currency initially rose
as shares dropped, before it pulled off its session highs.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a
relentless slide in crude oil prices hurt stocks and increased
demand for safe-haven U.S. debt on concerns about falling
inflation.
Oil fell $2 a barrel to new five-year lows Friday after the
world's energy watchdog forecast even lower prices next year on
weaker demand and higher supplies.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above $1,200 an ounce on Monday
after posting its biggest weekly gain in two months as the
dollar slipped.
But further steep losses in oil prices, which touched fresh
5-1/2-year lows, could hurt gold's appeal as a hedge against
oil-led inflation, capping the metal's gains.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Monday, holding up
despite a steep drop in crude oil, on expectations that China
could move to shore up its economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading flat at $6,489.75 a tonne by 0127 GMT, from the previous
session when it also finished little changed.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell as much as 2.5 percent
on Monday to a new five-year low near $60 a barrel after the
International Energy Agency forecast further price falls and
OPEC's chief defended the group's decision not to cut its output
target.
Oil producers group OPEC can ride out a slump in oil prices
and keep output unchanged, its head Abdullah al-Badri said on
Sunday, arguing market weakness did not reflect supply and
demand fundamentals and could have been driven by speculators
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)