EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower in a volatile session on
Monday as oil prices extended their selloff, adding to worries
about weak global demand.
The losses follow the S&P 500's worst weekly performance
since May 2012. The index is now down 3.4 percent since Dec. 8
but is still up 7.6 percent for the year so far.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index ended at its lowest
closing level in nearly 18 months on Monday as commodity stocks
surrendered early gains and fell sharply after a retreat in oil
and metals prices.
The UK mining index slumped 2.9 percent to its
lowest in more than 5 years, while the oil and gas index
slipped 2.5 percent to a 4-1/2 year low, mirroring
losses in copper, iron ore SRBcv1 and oil.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a more than
one-month low on Tuesday morning as a renewed selloff in oil
prices added worries about weak global demand, which drove the
safe-haven yen higher to the detriment of exporter stocks.
Underscoring the gloom, Russia's central bank sharply raised
its key interest rate to halt a collapse in the rouble as the
oil-dependent economy slides towards recession on the back of
the rout in oil prices and Western sanctions.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.9 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The Russian rouble rebounded from record lows on
Tuesday after the Russian central bank hiked interest rates to
halt a collapse in its currency, while the backdrop of falling
oil prices and concerns over global growth supported the
safe-haven yen.
The rouble traded at 60.00 to the dollar after
falling to as low as 67.1375 on EBS on Monday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday
as oil prices dropped to five-year lows, denting inflation
expectations and raising the appeal of long-maturity bonds over
shorter-dated issues.
An early rebound in oil prices faded after OPEC exporters
said they would not cut production despite worries about a
supply glut. That renewed selling in stocks and buying in
longer-dated Treasuries, analysts said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Tuesday after falling more
than 2 percent the session before in its deepest slide in over a
year following a sustained slump in oil prices.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,196.10 an ounce
by 0035 GMT. The precious metal lost 2.5 percent on Monday,
giving up all of last week's gains as oil prices tumbled to
fresh 5-1/2-year lows, cutting's gold's draw as a hedge against
oil-fueled inflation.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Tuesday to near its lowest
in a week on indications factory growth in top metals consumer
China shrank in December for the first time in seven months,
further curbing investor appetite for risk.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.3 percent to $6,381 a tonne by 0248 GMT, adding to 1.4
percent losses from the previous session. Prices are staring at
12.5 percent losses for the year. They fell to $6,363 a tonne on
Monday, the weakest since Dec. 9.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude prices plunged further on Monday after OPEC
once again said it will not cut oil output despite fears of a
glut, and a UAE official opposed holding an emergency meeting of
the producer group to support prices.
U.S. crude tumbled almost 5 percent, extending losses after
the close to come within 2 cents of $55 a barrel. Benchmark
North Sea Brent fell more than 2 percent, nearing $60 in a rout
that also deepened after settlement.
