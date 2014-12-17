EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a third day in a volatile
session Tuesday, led by declines in consumer discretionary and
technology shares, while another drop in the Russian rouble
added to worries about the global economy.
Energy shares rebounded, keeping the S&P 500 and Dow mostly
in positive territory until a bout of late-day selling took
indexes lower. The S&P 500 moved more than 44 points from its
high of the day to its low, while the CBOE Volatility index
jumped 15.4 percent.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose on Tuesday as a
drop in UK inflation propped up the stock market in the face of
market turmoil caused by Russia, while energy stocks rebounded.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index endured a volatile
session, caused by a plunge in Russia's rouble currency, before
closing up by 2.4 percent, or 149.11 points, at 6,331.83 points.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as hopes of a
continuation of the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance on
rates helped exporter shares brush off a stronger yen, and chart
support staunched the Nikkei's recent losses.
The Nikkei benchmark ticked up 0.5 percent to
16,834.53 by 0155 GMT, after quickly recouping slim losses at
the open.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is 0.2 percent lower.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar nursed its losses in early Asian trading
on Wednesday, pulling away from lows hit overnight on skidding
oil prices, Russia's financial crisis, and speculation that the
Federal Reserve might take a more cautious tone on monetary
policy.
Data released earlier on Wednesday showing Japan's exports
rose 4.9 percent in November, falling short of forecasts,
helping the dollar regain some of the ground it lost overnight.
Japan marked its 29th straight month of trade deficits.
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds
approached its session low in late U.S. trading on Tuesday as
the Dow Jones Industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index
turned negative, wiping out their earlier rebound.
Trading across all markets was volatile as investors fretted
whether the steep slide in oil prices would hurt the global
economy and perhaps force the Federal Reserve to postpone its
consideration to raise interest rates in 2015.
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied at just below $1,200 an ounce on
Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last policy meeting of the year that may signal how soon it will
raise interest rates.
Investors were also keeping an eye on Russia after the
rouble plunged more than 11 percent against the dollar on
Tuesday despite a hefty interest rate hike by the central bank.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Copper eased on Wednesday, dragged down by a rise
in Chinese output and concerns a sharp drop in the rouble could
see Russian producers step up metals production
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
dropped 0.26 percent to $6,348.50 a tonne by 0210 GMT, extending
losses from the previous session.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell for a fifth straight day
on Tuesday to end below $60 a barrel, while U.S. crude finished
a volatile session slightly higher as trading of expiring
options helped defend the price above $55.
U.S. crude dipped again after settlement after an industry
group reported growth in domestic crude inventories, which
analysts had expected to shrink in the latest week.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)