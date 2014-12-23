EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on
Monday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at records as
large-cap technology shares gained and offset continued weakness
in energy names.
Major indexes opened with slight gains but strengthened
throughout the session, ending near their highs of the day.
Despite that, trading was quiet with many market participants
out ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday.
LONDON - European equities ended higher on Monday, rising
for the fifth session in a row, with Greek shares boosted by the
prime minister's offer to bring pro-European independents into
the government.
Bucking the trend, shares in Italian lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena shed 6.9 percent, hit by renewed fears
of big writedowns on poorly performing loans.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks advanced on Monday as rebounding
crude prices underpinned oil-related shares.
The Nikkei benchmark ticked up 0.1 percent to end
the day at 17,635.14, its highest closing level since Dec. 9.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having risen
to its highest level in nearly nine years against a basket of
major currencies, driven in part by persistent weakness in the
euro and a fresh fall in the yen.
A record-closing high in U.S. stocks appeared to
dampen demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency, while a
renewed slide in oil weighed on the Canadian dollar.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Intermediate-debt underperformed long-dated bonds
on Monday as investors prepared for new five-year and seven-year
note supply, after the Treasury sold $27 billion in new two-year
notes to solid demand.
Yields rose earlier on Monday as equities held near record
levels, reducing safety buying, even as oil prices resumed their
downward march.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold struggled to get past overnight losses,
trading near its lowest in three weeks on Tuesday, as a slump in
oil prices and strength in global equities and the dollar hurt
the metal's appeal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,174.85 an ounce by
0043 GMT. It tumbled nearly 2 percent on Monday, when it also
dropped to a three-week low of $1,170.17.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper futures posted modest gains on
Tuesday after retreating in the previous session, but remained
vulnerable to concerns of global oversupply.
A massive sell-off sent the metal to its lowest level in
4-1/2 years earlier this month amid signs of a supply glut, a
situation aggravated by slowing industrial growth in China.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices edged up on Tuesday
following a volatile session the day before that saw contracts
jump over 2 percentage points before falling back to not much
more than $60 a barrel.
Asian trading was thin, curbed by a public holiday in Japan
and as many traders close their books ahead of the Christmas and
New Year holidays.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)