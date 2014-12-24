EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 18,000 for the first time ever and the S&P 500 ending at a record after an unexpectedly strong report on economic growth.

The Nasdaq ended modestly lower, pressured by the biggest selloff in biotech names in many months, while trading was light ahead of the Christmas holiday. Markets will close early on Wednesday and will be closed all of Thursday.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - A fall in Greek stocks kept a lid on gains in European equities on Tuesday, as the Athens bourse was hit by the prospect of early elections that could put Greece's rescue package at risk.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.6 percent at 1,374.80 points, with the index up 4.4 percent since the start of 2014.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rallied on Wednesday after Wall Street raced to a record closing-high on the back of data showing decisive strength in the U.S. economy, which lifted risk appetite and backed last week's upbeat assessment by the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei benchmark added 1.1 percent to 17,835.45 by 0125 GMT, its highest since Dec. 9. Japanese markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. The average is set for its fifth consecutive day of gains.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.04 percent lower.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at its highest in nearly nine years against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after stunningly strong U.S. economic growth spurred markets to bring forward the timing of a likely hike in interest rates.

The dollar index reached highs not seen since April 2006 as the greenback popped up to 120.82 yen and the euro sank to a fresh 28-month low of $1.2165.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields increased on Tuesday after the government saw lukewarm demand for a $35 billion sale of new five-year notes, and after stronger-than-expected growth data reduced bond buying and boosted stocks, which hit a record high.

Data showed the economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace in 11 years. The Commerce Department revised its estimate of gross domestic product growth to a 5.0 percent annual pace from 3.9 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close to a three-week low on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic growth boosted equities and the dollar, weakening safe-haven bids for bullion.

Spot gold was firm at $1,176.61 an ounce by 0026 GMT. The metal is close to a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit on Monday.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper futures were mostly flat in early trading on Wednesday, stymied by a strong U.S. dollar emboldened by data showing the fastest rate of U.S. economic growth in 11 years.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was unchanged at $6,330 tonne by 0100 GMT.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent futures fell toward $61 per barrel on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, as the U.S. dollar held near its highest level in nearly nine years on strong data.

The dollar index stayed close to its highest since April 2006 after a revised third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product report blew past expectations to register the fastest pace of growth in 11 years.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)