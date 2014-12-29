EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 closing at records in a broad rally, though trading was light with many market participants still out for the Christmas holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.5 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,053.71, the S&P 500 gained 6.89 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,088.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 4,806.86.

LONDON - British markets were closed on Friday.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks advanced on Monday as further gains on Wall Street boosted appetite for riskier assets and buoyed investors' confidence in the outlook for equities in 2015.

The Nikkei benchmark gained 0.4 percent to 17,892.82 points by 0130 GMT.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 2.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar began the final week of 2014 on firm footing on Monday, as the euro flirted with two-year lows while investors awaited a key vote in Greece later in the session.

Activity is likely to be thin this week ahead of the New Year's holiday and many investors have already closed out their positions. The final U.S. data reports of the year will be in focus, including U.S. home prices on Tuesday and weekly jobless claims on Wednesday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices recovered from a selloff earlier in the week on Friday in very light trading, and the yield curve was the flattest in six-and-a-half years on the prospect of an interest rate hike in the coming months.

Bonds weakened early in the week as investors were reluctant to take on long positions before year-end and as improving economic data raised bets that the Federal Reserve is getting closer to raising interest rates.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in nearly a week on Monday, retaining sharp short-covering gains from the previous session, but the metal could be susceptible to losses given weak investor sentiment and a strong dollar.

Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,192.25 an ounce as of 0046 GMT, largely retaining Friday's 1.8 percent gain. The metal rose to a peak of $1,199 on Friday, its highest since Dec. 22 and its biggest one day jump in 2-1/2 weeks.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper futures were mostly flat on Friday, as the market sought direction amid speculation that China may ease liquidity to juice up the economy, although sluggish demand and ample stocks continued to weigh.

Analysts said prices were expected to consolidate next week, as traders weigh the bearish fundamentals at home against more upbeat U.S. data and growing positive sentiment about world markets in 2015.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude rose more than $1 in early Asian trade on Monday, reversing a fall in the previous session as escalating clashes in Libya threatened oil exports and supply disruptions from the OPEC member.

U.S. crude briefly touched $55.74, up $1.01, after closing $1.11 down in thin trade on Friday. It was at $55.35 a barrel as of 0048 GMT. Brent crude climbed 95 cents to hit $60.40 before falling back to $59.84 in early Asian trade on Monday. The benchmark settled down 79 cents in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)