EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed in thin trading on Monday as the S&P 500 notched its latest record high, but gains were curbed when an early rally in energy prices lost momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 15.48 points, or 0.09 percent, to 18,038.23, the S&P 500 gained 1.8 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,090.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.05 points to 4,806.91.

LONDON - Greek shares slid on Monday, hitting other southern European markets, after lawmakers rejected the government's candidate for president and set in train a snap election that could derail the nation's bailout programme.

Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.4 percent, helped by a 4.6 percent rise in Royal Mail after one of its main competitors, City Link, went into administration over Christmas

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday as investors closed positions ahead of the long New Year holidays and fretted over political turmoil in Greece.

The Nikkei benchmark fell 0.6 percent to 17,627.96 points by 0141 GMT, but remained on course for a yearly gain of almost 8 percent. In 2013 the Nikkei soared 57 percent on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's easy-money policies.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered near a 29-month high against the euro on Tuesday after a Greek vote triggered the dissolution of the country's parliament and anxiety about potential trouble ahead for financial markets.

The austerity-minded leading coalition in Greece failed Monday to secure enough votes in parliament to elect a president, paving the way for an early general election next year.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on safety buying after the Greek parliament rejected the prime minister's presidential candidate, setting the stage for an election that the left-wing Syriza party, which opposes the EU/IMF bailout, could win.

Trading volume picked up slightly from Friday, which was the slowest day so far in 2014. Activity will likely stay well below average with many investors out before New Year's Day.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold on Tuesday traded firmly below $1,200 an ounce as the dollar was perched at a near nine-year high versus a basket of major currencies, undermining the metal's appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,182.40 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after losing 1 percent on Monday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper lost more ground on Tuesday, falling for a fifth consecutive session to trade around its lowest in four-and-half years on concerns over slowing demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3 percent or $17 to $6,273 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after dropping on Monday to $6,230 a tonne, lowest since June, 2010.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday, with global grades settling down more than $1 a barrel after an early rally fizzled and prices fell to their lowest levels since May 2009.

Global benchmark Brent crude settled down $1.57 at $57.88. U.S. crude settled down $1.12 at $53.61 a barrel, following Brent downward.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)