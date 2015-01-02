Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
EQUITIES
----
----
TOKYO - Financial markets in Japan will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 31, to Friday, Jan. 2, and will resume trading on Monday, Jan. 5.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.7 percent higher.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
----
TREASURIES
----
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday as higher oil prices boosted its safe-haven appeal, but the metal looked set to post its third straight weekly loss, weighed down by a strong dollar.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,186.75 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after ending 2014 down about 2 percent.
----
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper started the new year on Friday with a bearish tone, falling for a second consecutive session to hover around four and a half year lows on pressure from surplus supplies and slowing growth in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent, or $27, to $6,273 a tonne by 0112 GMT. The metal fell to $6,230 last week, its lowest since June 2010.
----
----
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures hit $55.11 a barrel before easing to around $54.25 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in Asia, supported by a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks, though China's lacklustre economic data capped gains.
Oil prices could also have been boosted by a fire at a crude oil storage and pipeline facility, a key gathering and distribution hub for crude oil produced in North Dakota, the second-largest oil producer in the United States.
For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees