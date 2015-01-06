EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 had its worst day in almost three months on Monday, with energy shares leading the decline as global economic concerns were compounded by swooning oil prices.

The S&P closed off 1.8 percent in its first four-day losing streak since December 2013 and its biggest drop since Oct. 9. It fell as much as 1.99 percent in the session while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as much as 2 percent.

LONDON - A fall in major energy stocks and worries over the political outlook in Greece knocked down Britain's top equity index on Monday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 2 percent at 6,417.16 points. The index also retreated 0.3 percent on Friday, after falling 2.7 percent in 2014.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 2.6 percent on Tuesday as concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone and weak oil prices curbed risk appetite, while the strong yen dragged down exporters.

The Nikkei was at 16,964.46 points by midmorning, after posting its biggest one-day drop in seven weeks and nearing its six-week low of 16,672.94 hit on Dec. 17.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.95 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro wallowed near a nine-year trough early on Tuesday, keeping up a wobbly start to 2015 as the prospect of more policy easing from the European Central Bank grew ever stronger.

The common currency last traded at $1.1934 after dipping into the $1.1860 area on Monday, reaching depths not seen since early 2006. The selloff extended the currency's eye-watering 12-percent slide in 2014, its worst performance in nine years.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Monday, led by a sharp rise in the 30-year bond, whose yield fell to a 2-1/2-year low on widening anxieties about global growth and Greece possibly quitting the euro zone.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury was last at 2.5922 percent, reflecting a 2-6/32 rise in price in strong volume. That yield was a low last seen in August 2012.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was perched above $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven bids as equities weakened and as concerns over Greece's future in the euro zone offset a stronger dollar.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,201.66 an ounce by 0025 GMT, but largely retained the previous session's 1.3-percent gain.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper futures were mixed on Tuesday, with London contracts rebounding but Shanghai metal under pressure because of a policy shift by Beijing that could lift Chinese output.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $6,166 a tonne by 0223 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session that drove it to the lowest level in 4-1/2 years.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil edged up on Tuesday, recovering from a five percent plunge in the previous session that saw prices touch fresh 5-1/2 year lows in an oversupplied market.

Growth in oil supplies showed no sign of abating, with output in Russia hitting a record high in 2014 and exports from OPEC's second largest producer Iraq the highest since 1980. Jitters over political uncertainty in Greece drove investors out of risk assets globally to safe haven bonds.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)